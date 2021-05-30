🔊 Listen to this

SHIPPENSBURG – Conducting themselves like teammates throughout, although only two actually are, the three Wyoming Valley Conference girls javelin entries at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Track and Field Championships, had reason to get together one last time before leaving Shippensburg University.

State champion Abbey Hengst, a Hazleton Area junior, met up with Berwick’s Renny Murphy and Allie Melchiorre at the medal where each received honors for placing in the top eight in the state Saturday.

Murphy, the District 2 champion, finished third in her final high school event. Melchiorre, another junior, wound up eighth.

“We always root for each other, even at districts or at our own home or away meets,” Hengst said. “ … We come from the same district, the same conference, it’s a shocking feeling that three of us from the same conference all made it.

“We all support each other very much.”

Concentrating on keeping the tip of her pole down for better control in a tailwind, Hengst came up with a winning throw of 135-6.

Murphy was third with 131-11.

“It’s nice to have someone here to talk to in between, to get pointers in between throws because they watch you and you watch them,” Murphy said.

Melchiorre threw 125-7.

“It’s definitely awesome,” Melchiorre said. “It’s great to have this in a district. We all compete against each other and make each other better.”

All of the District 2 medalists came from two events and all were from the WVC, including three from Berwick.

Taylor Woodeschick from the Bulldogs was fifth in the high jump where Isabella Popson placed eighth.

Woodeschick cleared both 5-2 and 5-3 on her third and final attempts.

“That was so nerve-wracking,” she said.

Both medalists took advantage of making the state meet by meeting minimum standards, rather than winning a district title.

Of the five medalists, only Murphy was a district champion.

Alondra Church from Dallas missed out on a spot in the final and a medal by the narrowest of margins.

Church came up one spot and one-hundredth of a second short when she finished ninth overall during qualifying heats.

‘ Hazleton Area’s Isabella Colyer also settled for ninth, as part of a three-way for that spot after clearing 11 feet in the pole vault.