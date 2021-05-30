🔊 Listen to this

SHIPPENSBURG – Tunkhannock junior Matthew Prebola went to the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships with high hopes of a title as the top seed in the javelin.

Prebola came up one spot short, claiming a silver medal with a throw of 195-5.

When he was done with Saturday’s competition in cool, windy conditions, Prebola was left simply to accept that he had given his best effort and been beaten by a worthy opponent.

Collin Burkhart, the District 11 champion from Nazareth, won with a throw of 208-6.

“He’s an amazing thrower and a great competitor,” Prebola said.

Temperatures in Shippensburg never got above 51 degrees and the wind remained above 10 miles per hour throughout the day. Although the rain was only an issue early and late in the nearly eight-hour meet, conditions were bad enough to move the high jump and pole vault indoors.

There is no such option for the javelin.

“I was a little disappointed, but I wasn’t too mad,” Prebola said. “With all the weather and stuff, at the end of the day, I gave it everything I had and that’s how I finished.”

Prebola was the only athlete in District 2 to place in the top eight in any boys event Saturday. The top eight earn state medals and team points.

“It was a little bit tougher of a day, but I wasn’t too worried about it,” said Prebola, who threw more than 215 feet in all six tries at the District 2 championships. “What I threw today, I’ll take it.

The next-best Wyoming Valley Conference boys performance came in an indoor event when Le’Jean Berry from Wilkes-Barre Area tied for 11th in the high jump.

The only other WVC athlete to finish in the top half of the highly competitive Class 3A fields was Wyoming Valley West’s Cole Gorham, who did it twice, placing 12th of 25 in both the shot put and discus.