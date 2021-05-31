🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia University baseball team’s season ended in dramatic fashion with a 7-6, 13-inning loss to Northwestern at the NCAA St. Paul Regional on Monday.

Sean Boylan led the Cougars with two hits and three RBI and Joe Liscio added three hits. Derrick Vosburg had two hits and Owen VanNewkirk added an RBI-double.

Boylan’s two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning tied the score, 3-3, and his RBI-double in the 12th gave MU the lead.

MU got things going early as the loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first inning. Santino Manganella drew a lead-off walk and Boylan and Dante Salerno walked to load the bases and Vosburg followed with an infield single to plate the first run.

MU starter Joe Valenti retired three straight after allowing a lead-off double in the bottom of the first.

Northwestern tied the game in the second on three straight singles and a sacrifice fly. Valenti got a strikeout to leave the bases loaded and escape further trouble.

After falling behind 3-1 in the fifth, the Cougars broke a six-inning scoreless drought when Shane Hughes led off the eighth with a walk and Boylan blasted a two-run homer to left to knot the score, 3-3.

Tom Jacob came on to pitch in the bottom of the ninth for the Cougars. After a lead-off single and a sacrifice bunt, MU issued an intentional walk. Liscio threw a would-be base stealer out at third and Jacob got a called third strike to extend the game.

Salerno drew a lead-off walk in the 10th and moved to second on Boylan’s sacrifice bunt. Salerno went to third on a ground out and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Northwestern answered in the bottom of the 10th with a sacrifice fly.

The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the 12th on back-to-back RBI-doubles by Boylan and VanNewkirk.

Matthew Lanzendorfer got two quick outs in the bottom of the 12th for the Cougars, but the Eagles rallied to force another inning.

Liscio and Brendan Gray singled in the 13th and Hughes reached on a HBP to load the bases, but the Cougars left the bases full.

Northwestern got its lead-off batter to third on a double and an error in the bottom of the 13th. After two intentional walks, the Eagles won the game with a sacrifice fly.

Valenti struck out five and scattered six hits over four innings for MU and Tyler Leonard allowed just one run over four innings of relief.

Misericordia finished 31-10.