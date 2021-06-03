🔊 Listen to this

There were some early jitters to get out of the way. MMI Prep committed two errors and gave up an RBI single for an early deficit in Wednesday’s District 2 Class A baseball finals.

Marcus Danchision and the Preppers simply dominated from there.

Danchision didn’t allow another hit the rest of the way and MMI Prep stormed back to beat Susquehanna 11-1 in six innings to win the district championship.

The Preppers offense got going in the bottom of the third inning. Kevin McNulty led off the inning with a single and stole second. A Colin Williams single moved McNulty to third, and Williams advanced to second on a throw. Then, on a wild pitch ball four to Carson Valkusky, McNulty scored, and Valkusky attempted to go straight to 2nd base. The Sabres caught him in a rundown for an out, but Williams scored on the play, too, to give the Preppers a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jimmy Kelly had an RBI single and Cory Nolasco added a sac fly for a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, McNulty doubled and scored again on a single by Valkusky, who later scored on a wild pitch. David Castro added a sac fly later to make it 7-0.

In the fifth, Cory Nolasco doubled and eventually scored on a Danchision RBI single. Courtesy runner Connor Spencer scored on McNulty’s following double.

And then in the 6th, a Nolasco single plated Castro, and Chance Eyerly scored the walk-off run on a one-out wild pitch.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Wilkes’ Bayo earns all-region honors

Wilkes University senior Dominick Bayo was honored on Wednesday being named to the D3baseball.com All-Region Second Team and ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic All-Region Third Team as announced by the organizations.

Bayo earned all-region honors for the first time in his career and is the first Colonel to earn all-region honors since 2016 when Joe Champi did it.

Bayo, who earned the honors as a designated player, finished the season 41-for-113 over 30 games. He hit for a .363 average, with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, 27 RBI, 20 runs scored, six walks, was hit by three pitches and only stuck out seven times.

Bayo finished with a .397 on-base-percentage and a .496 slugging percentage while also hitting four sacrifice fly’s and seven sacrifice bunts and stealing six bases.

The Swoyersville, Pa. native was also named All-MAC Freedom First Team earlier this season.

Misericordia trio earns honors

Misericordia University baseball standouts Brady Madden, Sean Boylan and Brendan Gray have been named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team.

Boylan was also named a third-team all-American by d3baseball.com

Madden was named first-team at second base, while Boylan and Gray earned second-team honors at shortstop and pitcher, respectively.

Madden hit .359 and led the team with 14 doubles and four triples. He was second on the team with three homers, 47 hits, 15 stolen bases and a .595 slugging percentage. He was third on the team with 37 runs scored and fourth with 30 RBI.

Madden had 14 multi-hit games, including five three-hit games.

Boylan led the team in batting, walks, slugging percentage, runs, hits, RBI, homers and total bases. He hit .444 and set a school single-season record with 55 RBI. He had 11 doubles and his seven homers were tied for sixth all-time in school history. He had 59 hits and scored 46 runs while slugging .699 with a .524 on-base%.

Boylan had a team-high 21 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games. He had 15 multi-RBI games and had a 30-game on-base streak. He hit safely in 34 of 41 games.

Gray was 8-2 with a 2.79 earned run average in 11 starts. After dropping his first outing of the season, Gray won eight consecutive decisions while working at least five innings in each contest. He was 3-0 during the MAC Freedom Tournament and was named the MAC Freedom Championships MVP.

Gray allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight starts.

High School Baseball

District 2 Class 2A Championship Game

MMI Prep 11, Susquehanna 1

Susquehanna`AB`R`H`RBI

Beamer ss`3`0`0`0

Cottrell c`3`1`0`0

Decker cf`2`0`0`0

Consla 3b`2`0`1`1

Butts 1b`2`0`0`0

Shimer rf`2`0`0`0

Smith 2b`2`0`0`0

Rockwell lf`2`0`0`0

Stone P`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`1`1`1

MMI`AB`R`H`BI

Danchinsion p`4`0`1`1

McNulty c`3`2`3`1

Williams 1b`3`1`1`0

Valkusky lf`3`1`1`1

Magula rf`4`2`1`0

Castro 3b`0`2`0`1

Kelly DH`2`0`2`1

McDermott ss`0`0`0`0

Eyerly ss`1`1`1`0

Nolasco cf `3`1`2`2

Burns 2b`2`0`0`0

Rinehimer 2b`1`0`0`0

Spencer cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`11`12`7

2B – McNulty 2, Magula, Kelly, Everly, Nolasco. SB – McNulty 2, Castro.

Susquehanna`100`000`–1

MMI Prep`004`322`–11

Susquehanna`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stone L`4`7`7`5`7`4

Decker`1.1`5`4`4`1`1

MMI`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Danchision`6`1`1`0`1`12