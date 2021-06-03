🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — The start was unusual for Tunkhannock. The ending was familiar.

The Tigers fell behind in the top of the first, but a blast by Nicole Howell in the bottom of the inning coupled with pitcher Kaya Hannon getting in a groove led to a 6-3 victory over Berwick in the District 2 Class 4A softball championship game Wednesday.

A large crowd that lined the field watched Tunkhannock (20-2) clinch its third D2-4A championship in four seasons. The Tigers also locked up a state berth and will play the District 4 champion — either Danville (18-1) or Shamokin (16-5) — on Monday at a site and time to be determined. The District 4 title game is Thursday.

The loss didn’t end Berwick’s season. The Dawgs (13-9) play at Patriots Park in Allentown Thursday night against D11 runner-up Northwestern Lehigh (18-2), with the winner gaining a state spot.

Berwick jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Hannon had control issues. She plunked two of the first four batters, both of whom scored when Gabby Starr doubled into the right-center gap. After that, Hannon allowed just four more hits and recorded 10 of her 11 strikeouts.

“I think I was a little bit nervous,” Hannon said, “but once I started throwing I got back in the strike zone.”

Howell also helped ease concerns in the bottom of the first. Elle McNeff and Paige Marabell opened with walks and were bunted over a base each by Gabby Wood. Howell then turned the small-ball strategy into long-ball reality with a three-run homer to left.

“It felt amazing off the bat,” Howell said. “It felt good coming back after giving up two runs and knowing that we had two runners on and I came up big. Especially for my last home game.”

Tunkhannock made it 4-2 in the third. McNeff slapped a single to left, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. She scored on Wood’s single to right. Marabell’s RBI double in the fifth increased the lead to 5-2.

Berwick was able to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth as Starr led off with a double and moved to third on a unique wild pitch. Hannon hit the ball off her leg on her follow through, resulting in the ball rolling slowly toward home plate. Starr then scored on a groundout.

Berwick had a pair of hits in the second and had runners reach on errors in the third and fourth, but couldn’t get anyone across the plate.

“We couldn’t string any hits together,” Berwick coach Emily Johnson said. “Coming into it, we knew we had to limit the strikeouts. I think we ended up with double-digit strikeouts and knew we had to stay at less than that to beat a team like Tunkhannock today.”

Elaina Kulsicavage capped Tunkhannock’s scoring with an RBI double in the sixth to score Sydney Huff, who opened the frame with a single.

“We’ve been down a couple times this year,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said, “but they’re resilient. They do a great job of battling back and getting runs on the board.”

District 2 Class 4A Championship

Tunkhannock 6, Berwick 3

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

K.Starr ss`3`1`1`0

Hess 3b`4`0`1`0

Waltman 2b`4`0`0`0

Novicki p`2`1`0`0

G.Starr cf`3`1`2`2

Auchter c`2`0`0`0

Rauch ph`1`0`0`0

Caladie 1b`3`0`0`1

Lipsey rf`3`0`1`0

Lewis lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`28`3`5`3

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`2`3`1`0

Marabell c`2`1`1`1

Wood 1b`2`0`2`1

Howell lf`3`1`1`3

Schultz ss`3`0`0`0

Hannon p`3`0`0`0

Huff 3b`3`1`2`0

James cf`3`0`0`0

Kulsicavage rf`3`0`1`1

Totals`24`6`8`6

Berwick`200`001`0 — 3

Tunkhannock`301`011`x — 6

2B — G.Starr 2, Marabell, Kulsicavage. HR — Howell.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novicki L`6`8`6`6`2`2

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon W`7`5`3`3`0`11