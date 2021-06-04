🔊 Listen to this

Sam Supey slides safely into home for Wyoming Area’s fifth run during a big third inning on Thursday.

WEST PITTSTON — The bottom half of the batting order made sure Wyoming Area wound up on top of District 2 for the first time after more than a half century of baseball.

Jason Wiedl drove in three runs from the ninth spot in the lineup and the Warriors put Honesdale away early with an 11-0, five-inning victory in the District 2 Class 4A championship game Thursday afternoon at Atlas Field.

“I thought we strung together a lot of big hits; a lot of big hits in big spots,” said Wiedl, a senior shortstop. “A lot of timely hits. It was just a good overall game.”

The Hornets and Warriors went with an early start, with the first pitch at noon, because of the threat of more of the weather issues that had already postponed the game from Wednesday. The Wyoming Area offense then made sure of an early finish, not even needing to bat in the bottom of the fifth to win on the 10-run rule.

J.J. Hood made the five-run third and six-run fourth innings hold up by shutting out the Hornets on five hits while walking just one and striking out five.

Both teams went in seeking their first District 2 title in what, for Wyoming Area, was also the first appearance in a district final.

While three Honesdale pitchers never were able to locate the strike zone, the Warriors looked comfortable playing the biggest game in school history before a big crowd at their home field.

The three .400-plus hitters in the top four spots in the Wyoming Area batting order did not have a hit in the limited opportunities to swing the bat while drawing seven of the nine walks by the Hornets.

That left run production to the fifth-through-ninth hitters, who were clearly up to the task.

“When we really started our run here with the ’Paupack game, it’s been the bottom half of the order that’s making us go,” Warriors coach Rob Lemoncelli said of the current five-game winning streak that started with a victory over Wallenpaupack, a Class 5A team that was 14-2 at the time. “When the top half of the order, the big hitters, when maybe they don’t get a hit or maybe they don’t have a quality at-bat, the bottom of the order has been there to pick us up over the past two-to-three weeks.”

Johnny Morgan and Jack Mathis each drove in two runs.

Hunter Lawall joined Morgan and Wiedl with two hits each.

Lawall, Morgan and Sam Supey, along with third and fourth hitters Jack Kelleher and Hood, all scored twice.

But nobody was as productive as Wiedl.

Wiedl singled through the left side with two out and the bases loaded and two out for the fourth run of the third inning. He followed up a two-run, bases-loaded double by Mathis in the fourth by singling to left field to drive in two more runs.

Mathis and Wiedl, the sixth and seventh straight batters to reach to begin the bottom of the fourth, accounted for the last of the runs that the Warriors used for the early clinching on the 10-run rule.

Wyoming Area (11-6) advances to the PIAA tournament, where it will meet District 4 champion Midd-West (16-5) at a District 4 site in Monday’s first round.

“We’ve got this train rolling,” Lemoncelli said, “so we’re very excited about this championship, we’re very excited about making school history and we’re very excited about Monday.”

District 2 Class 4A championship

Wyoming Area 11, Honesdale 0

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Meagher ss`3`0`2`0

Branning 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Mickel cf`2`0`0`0

Gombita 1b`1`0`0`0

Curreri p`1`0`1`0

Jackson 3b`0`0`0`0

Greene p`1`0`0`0

Jones lf`2`0`1`0

Hugaboom 2b`2`0`1`0

Rodda dh`2`0`0`0

Modrovsky rf`0`0`0`0

Garrett c`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`0`5`0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Melberger cf`2`0`0`1

Noone 2b`3`0`1`0

Kelleher c`0`2`0`0

Hood p`2`2`0`0

Lawall 1b`3`2`2`1

Morgan rf`3`2`2`2

Supey dh`1`2`1`0

Sorick lf`0`0`0`0

Mathis 3b`3`1`1`2

Wiedl ss`3`0`2`3

Totals`20`11`9`9

2B – Mathis.

Honesdale` `000`00 — 0

Wyoming Area` `005`6x — 11

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Curreri (L)`2.2`4`5`5`6`1

Branning`0.1`0`1`1`2`1

Greene`1.0`4`5`5`1`1

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood (W)`5.0`5`0`0`1`5