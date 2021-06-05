🔊 Listen to this

Mickey Moniak took a night to remind everyone of the potential that made him a No. 1 overall draft pick.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the top pick from the 2016 draft, who has spent his first Triple-A season hovering around the Mendoza Line for Lehigh Valley.

None of that mattered on Friday. Moniak collected three of the IronPigs’ six hits and belted two homers to drive in all five runs in a 5-4 win over the RailRiders at PNC Field.

Moniak put a slight damper on a solid performance from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Deivi Garcia and overshadowed a strong night at the plate by Andrew Velazquez, who went 3-for-4 and homered in the ninth inning in a rally that fell short.

Back from another call-up with the Yankees, Garcia had his longest outing of the season. The 22-year-old went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Garcia cruised through the first five innings, opening the game with three straight strikeouts. Two walks in the second didn’t lead to any problems after he fielded a comebacker to start an inning-ending double play.

Thomas Milone’s solo shot in the bottom of the fourth even gave the RailRiders (18-8) a 1-0 lead.

As it was, Garcia allowed just one hit through the first five frames, a fourth-inning single by Moniak.

But it was Moniak’s next at-bat that sunk things for the RailRiders.

Garcia came back out for the top of the sixth and got into some quick trouble, walking leadoff man Sal Gozzo before giving up a first-pitch single to Adam Haseley. Garcia stayed in the game to strike out Ryan Cordell before being lifted for reliever Nick Goody.

Moniak wasted no time, depositing Goody’s first pitch of the night over the fence in left field to give the IronPigs a 3-1 lead.

Goody recovered to retire the next two batters to end the inning, but the RailRiders were never able to come back to tie the game.

They came close with two outs in the seventh. With nothing going, Velazquez and Armando Alvarez came through with back-to-back doubles to cut the deficit to 3-2. Alvarez even ended up at third after a wild pitch, but Estevan Florial couldn’t drive him home, grounding out to end the inning.

Moniak quickly halted any momentum from that in the top of the eighth, smacking his second homer of the night — and fifth of the season — taking Addison Russ deep to right for a two-run shot that made it 5-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again delivered some two-out magic in the bottom of the ninth, getting some help from a fielding error by Ruben Tejada that allowed Max McDowell to reach, extending the game.

Velazquez then made the IronPigs pay, continuing his big night with his first home run of the season, taking former American League Rookie of the Year Neftali Feliz deep to left-center to make it 5-4.

Coming off a big game himself, Socrates Brito came in to pinch hit representing the tying run before Feliz set him down swinging on three pitches to end the game.

The win gave the IronPigs a split of their first four games of the series in Moosic, which continues at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at PNC Field.

Earlier in the day, the RailRiders announced two make-up dates for games against Buffalo that were rained out last week.

The RailRiders and Bisons will play a pair of seven-inning doubleheaders on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 during Buffalo’s next trip to Moosic. Both will start at 5:05 p.m.

After last week’s first rainout, the teams had planned for a doubleheader on Sept. 2. But the second postponement forced the change so that there would be enough time in between the two twinbills. Sept. 2 is now back to a single, nine-inning game at 7:05 p.m.