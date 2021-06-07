🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — It became clear at some point during Monday’s PIAA Class 4A opening round game between Tunkhannock and Danville, with both pitchers in complete command of the action, that it was only going to take one run to win.

So when Tunkhannock’s Nicole Howell saw an opportunity to put herself in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning, she knew exactly what was at stake.

“I knew that my team needed me, I knew I had to bear down,” said Howell, who turned a bloop single into a double with some heads-up baserunning and later scored on an error to lead the Tigers past Danville by a 1-0 score in extra innings.

After eight and a half innings of nothing but goose eggs, Howell led off the bottom of the ninth against Danville’s Morgan Wagner with a blooper that landed in between the shortstop, second baseman and center fielder.

But rather than being content with just a single, and knowing how hard it was to get anything going against Wagner, Howell kept her head up and motored into second base, where no one stayed home to cover the bag.

“I knew the ball was going to drop, but when I peeked over and saw no one was covering, I just kept going,” Howell said. “I could hear my coach yelling at me to go, we just clicked at the same time.”

The extra 90 feet proved to be the difference, as a sacrifice bunt laid down by Emily Schultz to move Howell to third turned into a game-winner, as the throw to first from Danville catcher Lindsey Cashner sailed into the outfield, allowing Howell to dash home with the winning run.

“There’s a fine line between being too aggressive and just aggressive enough,” Howell said. “What we did was set up perfectly, and my teammate laid down a perfect bunt.”

Though a few runners came close, no one was able to cross home plate all afternoon long before Howell, as Monday’s contest turned into a classic pitcher’s duel between Wagner and Tunkhannock’s Kaya Hannon.

A 45-minute rain delay didn’t hamper either ace, as both Hannon and Wagner displayed not only the ability to shut down the opposing offense, but also the resilience required to pitch out of some tough jams.

Wagner took the loss for Danville, but struck out 16 batters and only allowed five hits.

For Tunkhannock, Hannon kept her remarkable sophomore season rolling with 14 strikeouts of her own. She allowed just five hits, and left four Danville runners stranded in scoring position.

“Doesn’t matter what the score is, I just know my job is to go out there and get outs,” Hannon said after the game. “I know my teammates have my back.”

“She’s (Hannon) a complete competitor, she battles to the end,” said Tunkhannock head coach Bob Hegedty. “We’re always confident when she’s on the mound.

“She may not always have her best stuff, but she finds a way to get people out.”

On offense, the Tigers got a pair of hits, including a triple, from Schultz in addition to her game-winning sacrifice bunt. Ella McNaff and Gabby Wood each added a base hit for Tunkhannock.

The Tigers also stole five bases as a team.

Danville, who finishes the year with a 19-2 record and a District 4 championship, got a double from Wagner. Camryn Hess added a pair of base knocks for the Lady Ironmen.

Tunkhannock will advance to take on Hamburg in Thursday’s PIAA quarterfinals. Hamburg qualified for the state tournament as the runner-up from District 3, and knocked off Archbishop Ryan 20-0 in first-round action on Monday.

PIAA Class 4A Opening Round

Tunkhannock 1, Holy Redeemer 0 (F/9)

Danville`AB`R`H`BI

Bohner ss`3`0`0`0

Jones lf`4`0`0`0

Wagner p`3`0`1`0

Li. Cashner c`4`0`1`0

Starr 1b`4`0`1`0

Hess dp`4`0`2`0

Tucker 3b`4`0`0`0

La. Cashner rf`2`0`0`0

Snyder 2b`3`0`0`0

Herriman cf/fx`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`0`5`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`4`0`1`0

Marabell c`4`0`0`0

Wood 1b`3`0`1`0

Howell lf`3`1`1`0

Schultz ss`4`0`2`0

Hannon p`3`0`0`0

Huff 3b`3`0`0`0

James cf`3`0`0`0

Kulsicavage rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`30`1`5`0

Danville`000`000`000 — 0

Tunkhannock`000`000`001 — 1

2B — Wagner, Howell. 3B — Schultz

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wagner L`8`5`1`0`2`16

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon W`9`5`0`0`1`14