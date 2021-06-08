🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s sophomore starting pitcher Graedon Finarelli (27) delivers a pitch in the PIAA District 2 AAA first round playoff game against Loyalsock at Pittston Area field on Monday.

Lake-Lehman second baseman Pax Paczewski (1) fires to first baseman Ty Federici (44) after fielding a ground ball during the game against Loyalsock.

Ty Federici crushes the ball as he hits a solo homerun for Lake-Lehman tying the game at 3-3.

HUGHESTOWN – Luke Spencer’s fourth hit of the game assured Lake-Lehman of at least getting into extra innings after trailing by four runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Spencer’s alert base running made sure that would not be necessary.

Getting a quick jump when a pitch sailed several feet over the catcher’s feet, Spencer made it to home plate in plenty of time, using a head-first dive to finish off Lake-Lehman’s improbable, 13-12 victory over Loyalsock Township in a PIAA Class 3A baseball first-round state tournament game.

Three straight two-out singles – by Graedon Finarelli, Spencer and Nick Finarelli – resulted in Lake-Lehman tying the game and positioning Spencer 90 feet from home as Chase Cavanaugh, Loyalsock Township’s third pitcher, struggled.

As Spencer led off third base, Lake-Lehman head coach Mike Sholtis, who was coaching third, reminded him to be ready for what could be next.

“Coach was telling me, ‘eyes on it, eyes on it’, the whole time,” Spencer said. “He said, ‘you gotta get there’.”

Spencer went 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. His two-run single through the left side created the 12-12 tie.

When he made his way to home plate, Spencer extended Lake-Lehman’s season after his own season had been shortened.

Spencer, a senior shortstop, missed the last five games of the regular season and seven of the last nine. He suffered a midseason hamstring injury and returned to the lineup only to get hurt again and have to sit longer.

“The season went a little rough for me,” Spencer said. “I pulled my hamstring just when I was starting to get warmed up.”

Spencer managed to bat .500 in the half or the regular season that he played for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and District 2 Class 3A champions.

Back for the playoffs, Spencer has pushed that average above .500 and helped push the Black Knights into the state quarterfinals.

The teams traded momentum until the bottom of the seventh.

Loyalsock Township broke in front with three runs in the top of the second.

Lake-Lehman came back to build a 7-3 lead with the help of a mammoth home run by Ty Federici, who wound up being the wining pitcher in relief.

After the Lancers tied the game at 7-7, blunders on the base paths caused the Black Knights to fail to score when starting the bottom of the fifth with three straight hits.

Loyalsock then opened a five-run lead with five runs on just one hit in the top of the sixth.

“Our defense has been solid,” Sholtis said. “We had a few hiccups that inning.”

Consecutive two-out singles by Spencer and Nick Finarelli cut the deficit by a run going to the seventh.

The stage was set for a comeback.

“First we had to get through the defensive part without giving up any more runs,” Spencer said. “Ty shut them down.”

Sholtis blamed some of the miscues on both sides in the wild game on the excitement of the game itself.

“State playoffs, everyone’s adrenaline is running a little high,” he said. “I had an adrenaline rush the whole seventh inning.”

Through it all, the Black Knights never stopped hitting.

All nine players drove in runs. Connor Morgan, Federici, Graedon Finarelli, Nick Finarelli and Cole Kaiser each contributed two hits to the 17-hit attack.

Lake-Lehman, a semifinalist in 2019, advances into Thursday’s state quarterfinal. The Black Knights will face District 3 runner-up Trinity, a 5-4 winner over Neumann-Goretti in Monday’s first round.

PIAA CLASS 3A BASEBALL FIRST ROUND

Lake-Lehman 13, Loyalsock Township 12

Loyalsock`AB`R`H`BI

Cavanaugh cf-p`5`2`2`1

Schurer ss-p`4`2`1`0

Barone 3b-1b`3`2`1`2

Gross dh`3`1`0`0

Cotter rf`0`0`0`0

Larson c`3`1`1`1

Worth 1b-3b`4`0`2`2

Rodarmel 2b`3`0`1`1

Hugaboom 2b`2`0`1`0

Rankey p-ss`4`1`1`1

Gee lf`1`3`0`0

Totals`32`12`10`8

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski p-2b`4`1`1`1

Morio lf`5`1`1`1

Morgan cf`4`2`2`1

Federici 1b-p`4`3`2`1

GFinarelli c`3`2`2`1

Spencer ss`4`2`4`3

NFinarelli p-2b`4`0`2`1

Bean 3b`3`1`1`1

Kaiser rf`3`1`2`1

Totals`34`13`17`11

2B – Baone (LT). HR – Federici (LL).

Loyalsock`030`045`0`—`12

Lake-Lehman`021`401`5`—`13

Loyalsock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rankey`3 2-3`7`7`3`3`1

Schurer`2 1-3`6`1`1`1`0

Cavanaugh (L)`2-3`4`5`5`2`0

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

NFinarelli`4 2-3`9`7`4`2`8

Paczewski`1-3`0`3`0`1`0

Federici (W)`2`1`2`1`2`4