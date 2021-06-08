🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area shortstop Bryce Molinaro tags out North Penn’s Jeff Sabater trying to steal in the first inning Monday.

North Penn catcher Evan Sullivan takes a throw from pitcher Mike Lennon to get Hazleton Area’s Alex Schell out at the plate in the fifth inning Monday.

RICE TWP. — When the opportunities were there all season, Hazleton Area found a way to capitalize.

Then came Monday where the Cougars could have put up many more runs than the lone one they scored. North Penn just kept finding ways to stop them.

North Penn 6-foot-5 lefty Mike Lennon played a big part. The West Chester University recruit did something few have this season. He kept Hazleton Area’s offense in check as North Penn defeated the Cougars 3-1 in a PIAA Class 6A baseball state opener at the Mountain Post baseball field.

District 2 champ Hazleton Area (22-1) outscored its regular-season opponents 201-28 and then handled a pair of teams in the D2/4-6A playoffs. Monday was the worst offensive game since a 2-1 win over Emmaus on April 4.

“We were there, we were threatening, we had guys in scoring position a couple times,” Hazleton Area coach Russ Canzler said. “Unfortunately, we picked the wrong day to not play our best game. We normally execute in those situations and we just didn’t today. “

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, Hazleton Area’s Alex Schell singled to left to start the inning. Grant Russo followed with a bunt single, and both runners moved up a base on a balk. Yet, the Cougars failed to score as Lennon pulled off one of the biggest plays of the game. Luke Russo bunted the ball directly at Lennon, who scooped in up in his glove and in one motion flipped it to catcher Evan Sullivan to get Schell out at the plate.

If Lennon tried to throw it normally, there’s a good chance Schell would have been safe.

“On that play, I was going for the ball and had it in my glove,” Lennon said. “We’ve been practicing it the whole entire year. It’s been one of our biggest things. If we can flip the ball to the catcher in time without using our hands we’re going to save more time.”

The inning ended with Sullivan throwing out Luke Russo trying to steal and Lennon recording his fourth of six strikeouts.

Hazleton Area threatened again in the sixth as Bryce Molinaro hit a two-out double and Nick Biasi was hit by a pitch. Lennon got out of the jam with a strikeout. A one-out double by Grant Russo in the seventh also went for naught.

The Cougars’ only run came in the third on an infield single by Antolick.

North Penn used RBI singles by Jeff Sabater and Justin Egner to take a 2-0 lead in the third. The Knights had four of their 10 hits in the inning. An error on RJ Agriss’ single scored their final run in the fourth.

“It’s really important (to score first),” North Penn coach Kevin Manero said. “I know they played in a lot of blowout wins this year. I think it’s been since the middle of April that they’ve been in a close game. I think for us to score first and tack one on in the middle innings was real important.

“We’ve been in a lot of games like this this year. I’m going to take nothing away from Hazleton. They’re a tremendous baseball team, but our conference is tough and we’ve seen pitchers this year who are throwing upper 80s to 90 all season long.”

District 1 third seed North Penn (14-7) will play D1 champion Neshaminy in the quarterfinals Thursday.

PIAA Class 6A First Round

North Penn 3, Hazleton Area 1

North Penn`AB`R`H`BI

Agriss 1b`4`0`1`0

Sabater cf`4`1`2`2

E.Sullivan c`3`0`2`1

Carrado rf`2`0`0`0

Bohn pr`0`0`0`0

Egner rf`4`0`3`1

Seeling dh`3`0`0`0

Breen ph`1`0`1`1

Lennon p`0`0`0`0

Cohen ss`3`0`0`0

Picozzi 2b`3`0`0`0

R.Sullivan lf`2`2`1`0

Totals`29`3`10`3

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`4`0`3`0

L.Russo lf-cf`3`0`1`0

Antolick 2b`4`0`1`1

Verbonitz 1b`3`0`0`0

Diaz dh`2`0`0`0

Shemany cf`0`0`0`0

Kilker p`0`0`0`0

Molinaro ss`3`0`2`0

Biasi p-lf`2`0`0`0

Mehalshick pr`0`0`0`0

Peters 3b`3`0`0`0

Schell rf`2`1`1`0

Totals`26`1`8`1

2B — G.Russo, Molinaro.

North Penn`002`100`0 — 3

Hazleton Area`001`000`0 — 1

North Penn`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lemmon W`7`8`1`1`1`6

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Biasi L`3`6`2`2`1`6

Kilker`4`4`1`0`1`6