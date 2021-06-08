Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The PIAA has set the sites for the quarterfinal state playoff games Thursday involving three Wyoming Valley Conference baseball teams and one WVC softball team.
District 2 Class 4A baseball champion Wyoming Area will play District 3 champion ELCO at 11 a.m. at DeSales University in Center Valley. The early start is due to ELCO having graduation Thursday night.
District 2 Class 3A baseball champion Lake-Lehman will play District 3 runner-up Trinity at 4:30 p.m. at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove.
District 2 Class A baseball champion MMI Prep will play District 6 champion Juniata Valley at 3 p.m. at Newport High school.
In softball, District 2 Class 4A champion Tunkhannock plays District 3 runner-up Hamburg at 2 p.m. at Patriots Park in Allentown.
Here are other games Thursday involving District 2 champions from the Lackawanna League.
• Class 5A baseball: Abington Heights vs. D3 fifth seed Manheim Central, 6 p.m., DeSales University.
• Class 3A baseball: Scranton Prep vs. D3 champion Oley Valley, 2:30 p.m., DeSales University.
• Class 2A baseball: Riverside vs. D5 champion McConnellsburg, 3 p.m., Wenger Field, Fredericksburg.
• Class 5A softball: West Scranton vs. D1 champion West Chester East, 4 p.m., Patriots Park, Allentown.
• Class 3A softball: Mid Valley vs. D11 runner-up North Schuylkill, 1 p.m., Marywood University.