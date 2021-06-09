🔊 Listen to this

EMMAUS — Allentown Central Catholic gave District 11 its first PIAA boys lacrosse state finalist.

For District 2 and its established dominant program, the Crestwood Comets, the wait will last at least a little longer.

Jack McGorry scored 10 goals and assisted on two others Tuesday as ACC handled the Comets, 16-6, in a state semifinal.

Tyler Schifko added four goals, including the 100th of his career and three assists, as the Vikings improved to 22-1 and advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Mars at West Chester East.

ACC made the most of the first state semifinal appearance by any District 11 team.

Crestwood’s trip to the semifinals was its second straight, following up a loss in 2019, the last time spring sports were conducted in Pennsylvania.

“Half of me is disappointed because we didn’t get to the next one,” Crestwood coach Brian Zabroski said. “The other half of me is looking at the big picture. There’s only four teams in Double-A playing right now, and we’re one of them and there are (209) lacrosse teams in the state. So as much as I’m disappointed, I’m really proud of what this team has done.

“We came into this season, we didn’t know what we had. When you have a two-year gap from your last season, it’s a complete turnover of players.”

The Comets made it back to a semifinal where the two teams combined to score on the game’s first three shots, with McGorry sandwiching two goals around a Chandler O’Farrell score for Crestwood in the first two minutes.

“He’s an excellent offensive player,” Zabroski said. “He’s got great stick skills; he’s dynamic. He’s an excellent lacrosse player. He’s going to go to St. Joe’s next year, and he’ll be a very good player there.

“We did everything we could to try to contain him. We made some switches, but he certainly got the better of us early.”

By halftime, McGorry and Tyler Schifko each had four goals and had assisted the other once for an 8-2 lead. Schifko scored his 100th career goal in the second quarter.

The Vikings shut out the Comets over a stretch of 21:32, the last 4:08 of the first quarter, the entire second quarter and the first 5:24 of the third while expanding a 4-2 lead to 11-2.

“They played a great game today,” Zabroski said of an ACC team that has outscored opponents 51-13 in the state tournament and 144-41 during their current nine-game winning streak. “They were everything we expected them to be.

“They were aggressive on defense. They pushed our ballhandlers to a place they haven’t really seen this season.”

McGorry still had an even bigger flurry left in him. He found Augustine Barr in front for an assist with 2:36 left in the third quarter, scored three goals in the final 1:25 of the quarter, then connected again 1:55 into the fourth quarter.

When McGorry scored with six seconds left in the third quarter, it invoked the Mercy Rule with a 12-goal lead.

Crestwood could not prevent McGorry and the rest of the Vikings from continuing their march to the state final, but they did manage to stop the clock.

In lacrosse, the running clock rules stop if a team reduces the deficit back under 12. The Comets accomplished that with the game’s final three goals, the second of which eliminated the Mercy Rule for the final 5:44.

Trey Zabroski, the coach’s son, closed out his career with two goals and an assist.

“After losing, nothing feels good, but I’m really proud of my team,” Trey Zabroski said. “We’ve got about two kids who are going to play lacrosse in college vs. they probably have a whole team. We have a bunch of three-sport athletes from our school that come out and take top four in the state in our division.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of in that.”

PIAA Class 2A semifinals

Allentown Central Catholic 16, Crestwood 6

Crestwood`2`0`1`3 — 6

Allentown C.C.`5`3`7`1 — 16

Scoring – CRE, Trey Zabroski (2 goals, assist), Noah Schultz (2 goals), Chandler O’Farrell (goal, assist), Brendan Dennis (goal). ACC, Jack McGorry (10 goals, 2 assists), Tyler Schifko (4 goals, 3 assists), Sean Farrell (goal, assist), Augustine Barr (goal), Benjamin Scandone (assist).

Total shots – CRE 17, ACC 32. Shots on goal – CRE 12, ACC 20. Man-advantage conversions – CRE 0-for-3, ACC 2-for-5. Saves – CRE 4 (Dean Fey), ACC 6 (Davis Ike).