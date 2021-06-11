🔊 Listen to this

Tunkhannock waited all the way until the bottom of the ninth inning Monday to produce the only run it needed to get through the first round of the PIAA Class 4A softball tournament.

There were no such waits Thursday.

Paige Marabell and Nicole Howell had RBI extra-base hits in the three-run top of the first, sending the Tigers on their way to an 8-0 quarterfinal victory over Hamburg at Patriots Park in Allentown.

Tunkhannock advances to face District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, which posted a 6-0 shutout of Villa Joseph Marie, in Monday’s state semifinal. The time and site are set to be announced Friday morning.

Kaya Hannon made the fast start stand up. Hannon threw a five-hit shutout with three walks and eight strikeouts while also driving in three runs.

Ella McNeff led off the game with a walk and scored when Marabell followed by lining a double to left field.

Howell tripled to right with one out to score courtesy runner Maci Iddings with the second run.

After Emily Schultz was hit by a pitch, Hannon’s sacrifice bunt made it 3-0.

Howell finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.

McNeff and Hannon also drove in two runs.

Tunkhannock added two runs in the third and three in the sixth.

Gabby Wood tripled with one out to get things started in the third. Howell and Hannon each had RBI singles.

The Tigers started the sixth with four straight singles, the last of which, by McNeff, drove in the final two runs.

Hamburg went down in order in the fifth inning. Otherwise, it had runners in scoring position in each of the other six innings, only to be unable to come up with a timely hit off of Hannon.

PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals

Tunkhannock 8, Hamburg 0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`3`1`1`2

Marabell c`4`0`1`1

Wood 1b`4`1`1`0

Howell lf`3`2`2`2

Schultz ss`2`0`1`0

Gilroy ph`1`0`0`0

Hannon p`3`0`1`2

Huff 3b`3`1`1`0

James cf`3`1`1`0

Kulsicavage rf`3`1`1`1

Iddings cr`0`1`0`0

Parr cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`8`10`8

Hamburg`AB`R`H`BI

Reading rf`3`0`2`0

Schiffert 1b`4`0`0`0

Gravish p-ss`3`0`0`0

Behler 3b`3`0`0`0

Strunk ss-p`3`0`1`0

Gassert c`2`0`2`0

Edwards 2b`2`0`0`0

Kramer cf`2`0`0`0

Adam lf`3`0`0`0

Kennedy cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`0`5`0

2B – Marabell (T), Gassert (H). 3B – Wood (T), Howell (T).

Tunkhannock`302`003`0 — 8

Hamburg`000`000`0 — 0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`7`5`0`0`3`8

Hamburg`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gravish (L)`5`10`8`8`2`6

Strunk`2`0`0`0`1`2