🔊 Listen to this

Trey Amburgey’s streak continued. On Friday night, it wasn’t enough for the RailRiders.

Amburgey provided Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s biggest shot of the night — a solo home run in the seventh inning that gave him a hit in every game he has played this season — in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo in Trenton, N.J.

The homer for Amburgey was his sixth of the season and gave him at least one hit in each of his 16 games. His hit streak goes back to last season and is now at 20 straight games.

But by the time Amburgey homered to lead off the top of the seventh, the RailRiders (21-11) were already in a four-run hole thanks to a big sixth inning by the Bisons.

Buffalo broke a scoreless tie in the fourth on a Cullen Large sac fly that took advantage of back-to-back walks and a wild pitch by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Brody Koerner.

RailRiders pitchers kept it to a one-run game until the sixth when Albert Abreu ran into trouble with runners on the corners and one out.

Large drove in another run with a single and Abreu’s second walk of the inning loaded the bases after that. The big hit came off the bat of Kevin Smith, who came through with a two-run double that made it 4-0.

Kyle Barraclough then took over on the mound and rallied from an opening walk to end the threat with a 3-6 double play.

The RailRiders had their opportunities to strike before that. They had runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth when a ball four pitch got through Buffalo catcher Juan Graterol, who recovered to field the ball and tag out Socrates Brito at the plate and end the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put two runners on with no outs but couldn’t get anything else going.

Amburgey finally broke the drought in the seventh, giving the RailRiders a chance to put together a rally in the ninth.

With two outs and a man on, Thomas Milone singled and an error allowed Estevan Florial to reach third. He scored on Hoy Park’s sac fly to left.

With Mike Ford at the plate representing the tying run, however, he struck out to end the game.

Koerner took the loss, giving up just one run on three hits in four innings and striking out five, though he did issue four walks. Abreu walked three as the RailRiders issued eight free passes in all.

Amburgey, Brito and Andrew Velazquez (double) all had two hits apiece.

The RailRiders and Bisons have split the first four games of the season with Saturday’s game set for 6:30 p.m. in Trenton. The Bisons moved their home games to New Jersey while parent club Toronto uses their usual stadium in Buffalo because of COVID-19 restrictions that prevent the Blue Jays from playing in Canada.