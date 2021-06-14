🔊 Listen to this

A six-run eruption in the top of the fourth inning and a combined shutout by five pitchers led the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 8-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Luke Voit went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the first game of his MLB rehab assignment, playing five innings at first base.

The game remained scoreless into the top of the fourth, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense broke through against Anthony Kay (0-2), touching up the left-hander for six runs.

Trey Amburgey kicked off the frenzy with a double and scored on a single by Estevan Florial. The RailRiders also benefitted from a three-run home run by Derek Dietrich and RBI doubles from Voit and Ryan LaMarre in the frame.

Amburgey finished the game 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored to stretch his season-long hitting streak to 18 games, the longest in Triple-A East this season. Dating back to the end of the 2019 season, the outfielder has a hit in 20 consecutive games, and owns a 26-game on-base streak.

Nick Nelson began the game on the mound for the RailRiders and turned in 3.2 scoreless innings in his first start of the year. Adam Warren contributed 2.1 innings after, and Brooks Kriske and Sal Romano each twirled a single frame without allowing a run.

In the top of the ninth, LaMarre drove a two-run home run to left off Kirby Snead to expand the RailRiders lead to 8-0. In the third game of his MLB rehab assignment, LaMarre had a monster day, going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run and three RBIs. He also stole a base in the first inning.

SWB closer Luis Garcia worked around a pair of hits to set Buffalo down in the ninth to close out the win. The effort resulted in the second shutout of the season thrown by the RailRiders, with the other coming on May 11 against Lehigh Valley.

The RailRiders enjoy an off day on Monday before returning home to PNC Field on Tuesday night to begin a series with the Syracuse Mets. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-2, 6.26 ERA) takes the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Syracuse counters with RHP Akeem Bostick (0-1, 11.81 ERA). For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.