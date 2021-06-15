🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will be televising the Wyoming Area state championship game and the five other PIAA baseball title games live.

The games will also be available on PCN Select, a streaming service which requires a fee. The PIAA softball championships, including Tunkhannock’s game vs. Beaver, will be live on PCN Select only.

All games are being played at Penn State University.

Here is PCN’s baseball schedule:

• Thursday: Class A championship, Halifax vs. Eden Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Class 3A championship, Oley Valley vs. Tyrone, 1:30 p.m.; Class 5A championship, Red Land vs. Bethel Park.

• Friday: Class 2A championship, Schuylkill Haven vs. Shenango, 10:30 a.m.; Class 4A championship, Wyoming Area vs. New Castle, 1:30 p.m.; Class 6A championship, La Salle College vs. North Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

The softball championships will be replayed on PCN on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The baseball championships will be replayed on PCN on June 26 starting at 8 a.m.