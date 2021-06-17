🔊 Listen to this

Tunkhannock entered the high school softball season young but with a reputation. Seven of the starters were part of a team which finished second at the Little League Softball World Series in 2018.

The Tigers exited their first high school game with a loss. Since then, they’ve won all but one game.

District 2 champion Tunkhannock (23-2) seeks one more victory starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the Tigers face District 7 champion Beaver (20-0) for the PIAA Class 4A state championship at Beard Field at Penn State.

The game is available live on PCN Select, a streaming service which requires a fee. A replay of the game will be televised on PCN at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. All tickets must be purchased at piaa.org/sports/tickets.

Tunkhannock started its season with Williamsport, a Class 6A team from District 4 which also had state playoff aspirations. The Tigers fell 8-3.

“The Williamsport game, I think the girls were humbled a little bit,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said. “In reality, most of them were only freshmen because they missed last year. They came out and were a little flat. Kaya (Hannon) didn’t have her best stuff. I think she had nine walks that game. Then with a couple hit batters and the hits (Williamsport) had, I think that was a great wake-up call for us.”

Tunkhannock hasn’t nodded off since. The Tigers’ only other loss was a 4-3 walk-off setback to Pittston Area.

There have been some close calls, including one-run wins against Berwick and Pittston Area during the Wyoming Valley Conference season and an 8-6 victory over Dallas to start the D2-4A playoffs.

The toughest win, though, came to start the state playoffs against District 4 champion Danville, a team that very well could have been at Penn State instead of the Tigers.

Tunkhannock needed a wild throw on a bunt in the ninth inning to defeat Danville 1-0. The Tigers managed just five hits and struck out an uncharacteristic 16 times.

“We just had to try and hang in there,” Hegedty said. “That was a good win for us. They were a really good team and we’re able to come out on top.”

The next two state victories had less drama. Nicole Howell led the offense in an 8-0 win over Hamburg. Emily Schultz had a two-run single, Sydney Huff and Hannah Jones added RBI singles and Paige Marabell homered in a 5-1 semifinal win over Bethlehem Catholic.

Throughout the state tournament, Hannon has been tough in the circle. She’s allowed nine hits and one earned run and struck out 32 in 25 innings.

Now, Tunkhannock faces arguably its toughest pitching opponent. Virginia Tech recruit Payton List has been incredible for Beaver. She has struck out 227 and surrendered 38 hits in 111 innings. She has a 0.44 ERA and opponents are batting .099 against her.

If that’s not enough, List is also the Bobcats’ top hitter. She is batting .419 with five home runs and 23 RBI. The batting order has seven players hitting .338 or better including MacKenzie Boyd (.406, 24 RBI), Kayla Cornell (.400, 3 HR, 25 RBI), Emilee Hohenshel (.385, 2 HR, 25 RBI) and Anna Blum (.368, 4 HR, 15 RBI).

Beaver’s only other trip to the state playoffs ended in a Class 2A quarterfinal loss in 2014. Tunkhannock has been in state four times, including a 5-3 loss to Pleasant Valley in the 4A championship game in 2017.