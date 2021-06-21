🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders completed a five-game sweep of the Syracuse Mets with a 4-3 walk-off win on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. It was the RailRiders’ second walk-off win of the season and of the series.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Hoy Park clubbed a game-winning home run off Syracuse reliever Trey Cobb to cap SWB’s fourth come-from-behind win of the series. Overall, the RailRiders have won seven straight games, the longest streak of the season.

Syracuse touched up Deivi Garcia for three runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Travis Blankenhorn brought in MLB rehabbers Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto with a single, and scored three batters later on an Orlando Calixte base hit.

Garcia settled in after the rocky start, allowing only one more hit in his 4.1 innings of work. At one point the right-hander retired eight straight Mets batters, and issued only one walk while striking out two.

The RailRiders got Garcia off the hook in the bottom of the sixth, when they sent nine to the plate and scored three runs against Jesus Reyes. Ryan LaMarre led off the inning with a single, then Socrates Brito crushed a mammoth two-run homer to right-center to give SWB its first runs. A series of four walks forced in another run to tie the game at 3-3.

The bullpen was strong in back of Garcia, with Brooks Kriske, Matt Krook, Nick Goody and Luis Garcia combined for 4.2 shutdown innings of relief to set the stage for the Park’s walk-off heroics. Krook tossed 2.1 frames in his Triple-A debut, not allowing a hit but walking three and striking out four.

Trey Amburgey (30 games), Park (18 games), and Greg Allen (17 games) all extended their respective on-base streaks in the game. The long ball for Park was his seventh of the season combined with his time in Somerset, tying his career high set in 2017.

The RailRiders enjoy an off day on Monday before beginning a 12-game road trip on Tuesday with a contest against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 9.00) gets the call for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Lehigh Valley counters with RHP Ramon Rosso (0-1, 4.80).

The RailRiders return home to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 7 to begin a series with the Syracuse Mets. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.