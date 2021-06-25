🔊 Listen to this

Chris Gittens announced his return with authority. Trey Amburgey made history. And the first-place RailRiders got right back into the win column.

Gittens finished 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI while Amburgey set a franchise record by reaching base in his 33rd consecutive game to help Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hammer Lehigh Valley 10-2 on Thursday in Allentown.

Back in the lineup after a stint with the New York Yankees, Gittens was at first base and batting third in the lineup, collecting hits in each of his first three plate appearances.

Amburgey wasted no time in breaking the record that he tied the night before by drawing a walk in the first inning. He finished the day with a double, two RBIs and two walks out of the cleanup spot.

All of it added up to an impressive rebound from a 3-2 loss to the IronPigs in 12 innings the night before, which snapped the RailRiders’ eight-game win streak.

Despite trailing 1-0 after one inning on Thursday, Estevan Florial tied it up on a fielder’s choice grounder that scored a run in the top of the second. Florial then put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (30-12) ahead for good in the fourth with an RBI single that Gittens followed with an RBI single of his own.

Former Yankee infielder Didi Gregorius got the IronPigs within a run at 3-2 with an RBI double in the fifth, but the RailRiders pulled away in the sixth and the seventh.

Amburgey drove in two runs with a double in the sixth and scored on a Socrates Brito single.

Brito continued the hit parade in the seventh with a two-run single, and Derek Dietrich capped the scoring with another two-run single in the frame.

Nick Nelson made a spot start for the RailRiders and went five innings to pick up the win, giving up two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three.

Darren O’Day, Adam Warren and Brian Keller combined on four shutout innings, scattering three hits between them.

The RailRiders have taken two of the first three games of the series, which continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Allentown.