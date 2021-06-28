🔊 Listen to this

Chris Gittens hit two home runs and became just the fourth player in franchise history to collect eight-or-more RBIs in a game as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blew out the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 19-1 on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs took the lead in the bottom of the first when MLB rehabber Didi Gregorius scored on a Darick Hall RBI single against Asher Wojciechowski. That was the only hit the RailRiders pitching staff allowed until the 9th inning. After starting the season on the injured list, Wojciechowski lasted 1.2 innings in his first start of the season, striking out four.

Max McDowell tied the game in the top of the second with an RBI single against David Parkinson. The RailRiders busted the game wide open in the top of the third, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring 10 times.

Hoy Park and Chris Gittens led off the inning with back-to-back home runs. Trey Amburgey followed with a double and the next batter, Ryan LaMarre, connected for a two-run home run. Later in the inning, Estevan Florial lined a two-run double down the right field line, and after an intentional walk to load the bases, Gittens unloaded for a grand slam – his second home run of the inning and the first grand slam of the season for the RailRiders.

The RailRiders sent 10 to the plate in the top of the sixth, tacking on six more runs to extend their lead to 17-1. Gittens picked up a two-run single and Amburgey lined a two-run double to highlight the scoring. In the top of the eighth the Baby Bombers added two more tallies, with Gittens and LaMarre both lacing RBI singles. Gittens’ eight RBIs on the game set a new Yankees affiliation record in SWB baseball history (2007 – present).

Brody Koerner (2-3) went 1.1 innings after Wojciechowski to get the win, kicking off a string of seven RailRiders relief pitchers in the game. MLB Rehabbers Darren O’Day and Justin Wilson each authored scoreless innings, while Trevor Lane, Adam Warren, Braden Bristo and Brian Keller each did the same.

SWB combined to retire 22 of the last 24 Lehigh Valley batters of the game. Eight pitchers used set a season-high for the most in a single game by the RailRiders.

POSTGAME NOTES: Gittens joins Wendell Magee (5/13/1999 at Norfolk) and Brennan King (7/14/2006 vs. Toledo) with eight RBI games in SWB baseball history. Mark Budzinski claims the franchise record with nine RBIs on 7/25/2004 vs Toledo… The RailRiders hit back-to-back home runs for the second time this season, with Luke Voit and Miguel Andujar accomplishing the feat on May 5 at Syracuse… Amburgey finished 3-for-6 with three doubles and two RBIs, the first RailRider with three doubles in a game since Ryan McBroom on 5/25/2019 at Syracuse.

The RailRiders have a day off on Monday before starting a new series on Tuesday with the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch at Polar Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning on the RailRiders Baseball Network at 6:45 p.m. SWB sends RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 6.00) to the mound, while the WooSox answer with RHP Tanner Houck (0-1, 4.66).

