Gov. Tom Wolf signed budget legislation on Wednesday that included a name, image and likeness law that will allow college athletes to profit in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania got a slight head start on a dramatic change to the college sports landscape.

As part of the state’s budget legislation, Gov. Tom Wolf immediately put into effect a law that will allow college athletes in the state to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses (NIL) on Wednesday. At the same time, the NCAA Board of Directors approved a similar measure that will clear the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades.

The decision, expected for months as state after state passed laws intended to render NCAA rules moot on the topic, came on the eve of the market opening Thursday for athletes in a dozen states, including giants like Texas and Florida. Pennsylvania athletes could technically begin formalizing deals on Wednesday after the bill was signed.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

The decision effectively suspends NCAA restrictions on payments to athletes for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances. It applies to all three divisions or some 460,000 athletes.

The NCAA will also allow athletes to enter into agreements with agents, though all athletes are expected to keep their school informed of any and all NIL arrangements. The NCAA said schools are responsible “for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.”

In Pennsylvania, the restrictions will follow similar bills that are being enacted in other states. College athletes will be prohibited from making deals with entities advertising gambling, alcohol, tobacco and adult entertainment. They also can’t use official school marks with their deals, which mean no usage of the Nittany Lion logo, for example.

Schools are not allowed to arrange endorsement deals for athletes and can’t use NIL-related compensation as a recruitment tactic.

Now that the floodgates are opening, it remains to be seen just how much athletes will be able to capitalize on their new world. But many have already begun to prepare by using their social media accounts to express their interest in working out deals with companies.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is one of them, taking to Instagram a week ago to test the field.

“As the NIL bill approaches, I am now open to any local/national marketing opportunities,” Clifford wrote, asking interested parties to contact him through the platform.

And it’s not just established players like Clifford, who is entering his third year as the Lions’ starting quarterback. High school recruits who can’t officially sign with Penn State until December are also looking to get in on the action before reaching campus.

“Any local or any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc., to brand themselves, my (direct messages) are open for business,” wrote Ohio high schooler Kaden Saunders, a Lions pledge who is rated as one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country.

Penn State, meanwhile, came out in full support of the legislation.

“We are excited the lawmakers in Pennsylvania passed law to allow our students to explore opportunities involving their name, image and likeness,” the athletic department said in a statement. “This law will give our students the same opportunities that students in states with NIL laws have to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness.

“We have always focused on preparing our students for a lifetime of impact and this new law will allow our students to grow their entrepreneurial spirit which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State.”

The NCAA had hoped to have broad NIL rules in place months ago, but that process bogged down, as did efforts on Capitol Hill to have Congress pass a law addressing the issue. Emmert said the NCAA will continue to push for a federal law to “provide clarity on a national level.”

The NCAA was forced to seek a temporary solution rather than have athletes in some states eligible for compensation while others were not. More than 10 states have laws set to go into effect Thursday that would have undercut or simply declared inert existing NCAA rules regarding NIL earnings.

Without NCAA action, athletes in some states could be making money without putting their college eligibility in jeopardy while their counterparts in other states could be in danger of breaking NCAA rules.

The NCAA’s stopgap measure comes less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the association in a case involving education-related benefits. That 9-0 ruling is expected to impact issues related to compensation for athletes.

While the NCAA has been fighting court battles and debating rules for compensation for years, the sudden pivot is jarring, if not perfectly clear on how it will affect recruiting and competitive balance.

For now, the NCAA has largely left the issue in the hands of more than 1,100 member schools.

“The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve,” Emmert said.

In a letter to member schools last week, Emmert stressed the high court still puts authority to govern college sports in the hands of the association. However, he warned schools that “existing and new rules are subject to antitrust analysis and we should expect continued litigation., particularly in the area of ‘play for pay.’”

The NCAA said the temporary policy addresses “play for pay” and the continued ban on improper inducements tied to choosing a school.

“The new policy preserves the fact college sports are not pay-for-play,” said Division II Presidents Council chair Sandra Jordan, chancellor at the University of South Carolina-Aiken. “It also reinforces key principles of fairness and integrity across the NCAA and maintains rules prohibiting improper recruiting inducements.”