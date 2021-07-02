🔊 Listen to this

Two hits were just enough to salvage a night’s worth of baseball for the RailRiders.

Estevan Florial singled and stole second before coming home on Socrates Brito’s RBI single for the lone run in the second game of a rain-interrupted twinbill against Worcester on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost 6-2 in the opener, which had been suspended by weather on Wednesday, before recording a 1-0 win in the nightcap.

Originally set to be a seven-inning contest, the second game was called after just five innings when rain forced another halt in play on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Trevor Lane left the tying run stranded at third when he struck out Jarren Duran swinging for what proved to be the final out of the game. Catcher Rob Brantly also threw a runner out at third base in the fourth inning to help preserve the lead.

Florial’s leadoff single, steal and score came in the third inning and proved to be just enough. The hits by Florial and Brito were the only two of the second game for the first-place RailRiders (34-14). Lane got the win in relief of Reggie McClain, who didn’t allow a hit in his three innings of work.

The day began in the top of the third inning of the first game, which was suspended by rain on Wednesday night with Worcester leading 2-0.

It took just two batters after resuming for the RailRiders to get on the board as Hoy Park sent the first pitch he saw over the fence in center to cut the deficit in half. But they weren’t able to tie it up despite putting two runners in scoring position for pinch hitter Max McDowell, who struck out to end the inning.

The Sox never let it get closer. Deivi Garcia took over on the mound to open Thursday’s action for the RailRiders, and was touched up for three earned runs on six hits despite striking out seven with no walks.

Worcester made it 3-1 with a sac fly in the fifth and took control in the sixth. Garcia struck out the first two batters in the inning but hit Duran with a pitch on a full count. Marcus Wilson then made him pay, homering on another 3-2 pitch to put the Sox up 5-1.

Braden Bristo took over for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the seventh, surrendering a home run to the first batter he faced, Chris Herrmann.

Andrew Velazquez finished out the scoring with an RBI single in the eighth. Nick Nelson took the loss after giving up the first two runs on Wednesday.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday.