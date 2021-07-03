🔊 Listen to this

The celebration wasn’t just for JB Nelson.

Certainly Penn State coaches and staffers were happy to land a commitment from yet another Lackawanna College standout. Nelson — a 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman from Pittsburgh who joined the Falcons last year — publicly pledged to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

But more than that, Nelson’s commitment likely signals the start of a major run of commitments for the Lions. The program just finished an exhausting June in which the Lions hosted dozens of prospects for the first time since the pandemic shut things down in March 2020.

Penn State’s 2021 class that signed last December was clearly affected by not being able to host prospects on campus. For safety reasons, the NCAA instituted a ban on in-person contact between coaches and recruits that lasted until June 1, a span of nearly 15 months.

When the floodgates did open last month, it led to an exceptionally hectic month of evaluation for the Lions, who finally got to see prospects like Nelson in person. And with the NCAA entering another recruiting dead period now for July, many of those same players are ready to start announcing their choices.

Multiple prospects who have named Penn State as a finalist are set to go public this month, with a handful scheduled for this holiday weekend.

Nelson happened to be the one to get things rolling for Penn State, making him the second Lackawanna player in this cycle to commit to the Lions, joining defensive back Tyrece Mills.

Posting a graphic that features one of Pittsburgh’s hundreds of bridges running through Beaver Stadium, Nelson wrote that he was “100% committed” to Penn State on Twitter.

Penn State coach James Franklin has a long relationship with Lackawanna’s Hall of Fame coach, Mark Duda. And under Franklin, the Lions have made recruiting the Falcons a priority.

“We’d like to sign the best players out of Lackawanna every single year,” Franklin has said. “They have a bunch of them. It’s something that we’re committed to doing.”

The Lions are set to have five former Falcons on their roster for the 2021 season, led by a preseason All-America candidate in safety Jaquan Brisker. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan and wideout Norval Black are also on scholarship and are joined by walk-on punter Bradley King.

Nelson is looking for his first extended work since 2019, when he was a senior at Mt. Lebanon High School. He enrolled at Lackawanna in 2020, but the pandemic wiped out the fall season. The Falcons pieced together a six-game spring schedule but were only able to play the first two before the others were canceled.

That made it important for Penn State coaches to get a look at Nelson in person last month before extending a scholarship offer.

With the pandemic making it difficult for recruiting services to get a look at prospects as well, 247Sports has only assigned ratings to 10 junior college prospects across the country so far for this cycle. Nelson and his teammate, Mills, are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, among that group.

Nelson will get ready to play one more season at Lackawanna this fall. He plans to graduate in December, which would allow him to enroll at Penn State for January with three years to play two seasons of eligibility.

Nelson becomes the 13th member of the Lions 2022 signing class, which could grow as soon as Saturday.

Philadelphia linebacker Keon Wylie, a standout at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, is scheduled to pick between Penn State, Pitt and Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday via CBS Sports.

New York defensive lineman Kaleb Artis is up next after visiting Penn State, Auburn and Virginia in June. He has said he will make his decision on Sunday.

Two other front-seven defenders who made a trip to Penn State in June — Florida defensive lineman Zane Durant and Pittsburgh edge rusher Tyreese Fearbry — have also indicated they will announce their college choice on Sunday. Durant went to Indiana, Penn State and Miami last month while Fearbry checked out hometown Pitt, Kentucky, Penn State and Auburn.

Recruiting analysts who have logged predictions on 247Sports favor Penn State for Artis, Miami for Durant and Pitt for Fearbry.

But the biggest domino is set to fall on Tuesday, as the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania — running back Nick Singleton — has scheduled his announcement for 5 p.m. through CBS Sports.

A four-star recruit from Governor Mifflin High School outside of Reading, Singleton will choose between Penn State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, with the Lions and Fighting Irish considered the favorites.

Singleton is a top-100 overall recruit in the country per the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 6 running back. He would become Penn State’s highest-rated recruit in the class so far if he picks the Lions.