Mitchell Rusinchak tossed a one-hitter on Friday to lead Greater Wyoming Area to a 5-0 win over Back Mountain American on Friday in the District 31 Little League major baseball tournament.

Cole Ricko and Tyler Smith had two hits apiece to top GWA at the plate while Ben Rogish added a double.

Andrew Lisman had the lone hit for American and struck out seven over four innings on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Mountain Top 14, Pittston Area 4

Elizabeth Weyhenmeyer had three hits to lead Mountain Top to a win in District 31 Little League 8-10 play.

Holly Rodgers had a double and a single and Emmersyn Seltzer had two singles.

Mountain Top also had singles from Fallon Stavish, Brianna Petzold, Olivia Lazo, Alexx Fromm, Miley Gilsky and Liliana Mead.

Pittston Area’s Madeline Lis had two hits and Isabella Kroski, Sara Basile, Ainsley Lear, Ava Thomas and Payge Pesotini all had a single apiece.

TRIPLE-A BASEBALL

RailRiders postponed

For the third straight night, weather interrupted Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s first-ever road trip to Worcester.

Friday’s game between the RailRiders and Red Sox never got underway because of rain and was postponed. The game will be made up when the RailRiders return to Worcester in two weeks, with the teams now scheduled for a seven-inning doubleheader on July 14 with first pitch set for 4:35 p.m.

The battle between the top two teams in the Northeast Division began Tuesday with a 9-7 RailRiders win. But rain interrupted Wednesday’s game after just two innings, forcing it to be suspended until the next day.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wasn’t able to rally when play resumed Thursday, losing 6-2. But the RailRiders did claim a 1-0 victory in the nightcap, a game that was scheduled for seven innings but called after just five because of rain.

The teams are set to be back on the field at 4:05 p.m. Saturday before closing out the series at 6:35 p.m. Sunday.