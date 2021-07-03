🔊 Listen to this

JJ Hood

Wyoming Area

P/1B — Junior

Player of the Year

The UConn commit was selected the Times Leader Player of the Year after helping Wyoming Area to its first-ever district title and state appearance in baseball and to a runner-up finish in the PIAA Class 4A state tournament. Finished with a 9-2 record with a 2.04 ERA, two saves and 118 strikeouts in 79 innings. After a slow start at the plate, ended up hitting .370 with 20 RBI. Led the Warriors with six doubles and three home runs.

Brett Antolick

Hazleton Area

2B — Sophomore

The University of Arizona commit hit .368 with two doubles, a triple, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored. In limited time on the mound, he finished with a 2-0 record with a 0.81 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

Nick Biasi

Hazleton Area

P/OF — Junior

Committed to Florida State, Biasi had a 7-1 record with a 0.73 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. Threw a no-hitter vs. Dallas. Batted .324 with four doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

Derek Cease

Nanticoke Area

SS/P — Senior

The Penn State recruit hit .370 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBI. Finished with a 4-2 record with two saves, a 2.62 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.

Ryan Collins

Dallas

OF — Senior

Batted .436 to lead Dallas in hitting. Finished with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 17 RBI. Scored 13 runs.

Jatnk Diaz

Hazleton Area

IF — Junior

One of the WVC’s top power hitters, Diaz clubbed four home runs and drove in 19 runs. Also had seven doubles and scored 23 times.

Marcus Danchision

MMI Prep

P/OF — Senior

The Lehigh University recruit posted a 8-3 record, with two losses coming to D2-3A champion Lake-Lehman and the other in the state quarterfinals. Posted a 1.44 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 68 innings. Hit .439 with three doubles, two triples and 14 RBI.

Nate Dudick

Holy Redeemer

1B/P — Junior

Batted .373 with eight doubles, two triples, a homer and 20 RBI. Was also strong on the mound, finishing with a 4-1 record with a 1.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Ty Federici

Lake-Lehman

P/1B — Junior

The LSU commit finished with a 7-1 record, including four postseason wins, and a save. Posted a 2.39 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 41 innings. Batted .421 with a team-leading 18 RBI, seven doubles and a home run.

Graedon Finarelli

Lake-Lehman

C — Sophomore

Finarelli led Lake-Lehman with 10 doubles. Hit .407 with 15 RBI, a triple and home run. Was also an excellent defensive catcher.

Nick Finarelli

Lake-Lehman

P/OF — Junior

The Virginia Tech recruit finished with an 8-2 record with a 2.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 47.2 innings in helping the Black Knights to the WVC Division 2 and District 2-3A titles. Hit .235 with 11 RBI and two doubles.

Jake Kelleher

Wyoming Area

C — Junior

Led the PIAA Class 4A state runner-up with a .381 batting average and with 21 RBI. The East Tennessee State recruit slugged six doubles and a home run while providing strong defense behind the plate.

Chris Killian

Dallas

P/OF — Junior

A former closer, Killian finished with a 4-1 record with a 1.21 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 40.1 innings. Threw a no-hitter vs. Wyoming Valley West. Batted .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers and 22 RBI.

Cooper Lewis

Dallas

SS — Senior

Finished with a .425 batting average — second on the team — with six doubles, a triple and 12 RBI. Drew 18 walks and scored 15 runs.

Bryce Molinaro

Hazleton Area

SS — Junior

The St. John’s commit led the entire WVC with a .544 batting average and 35 RBI. Led the Cougars with five homers, two triples, nine doubles and 31 hits.

Nick Matson

Nanticoke Area

OF/P — Junior

The West Virginia commit was hobbled a bit by a leg injury, but still hit .352 with three doubles, four homers and 21 RBI. Had a 2-1 record with a 2.78 ERA while striking out 26 in 22.2 innings.

Connor Morgan

Lake-Lehman

IF/OF — Senior

Morgan led the D2-3A champion Black Knights with a .466 batting average. He finished with 17 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and two triples. Also swiped 12 bases.

Aiden Murphy

Wyoming Seminary

P/IF — Senior

Murphy finished with a 0.50 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 42.1 innings. He finished with a 3-2 record, but in the two losses he allowed one earned run while striking out 29. The Wilkes University commit batted .326 with two doubles, a triple and nine RBI.

Max Paczewski

Lake-Lehman

IF/P — Senior

Also a standout in soccer and basketball, Paczewski was an excellent lead-off hitter. He hit .452 with 13 RBI, 29 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple and 20 stolen bases. As the team’s third pitcher, recorded a 3.27 ERA with a save in 15 appearances.

Grant Russo

Hazleton Area

C — Sophomore

The St. John’s recruit proved to be a table setter from the lead-off spot. Hit .500 with 32 runs scored and 22 stolen bases, both tops for the Cougars. Also had five doubles and seven RBI.

Ryan Verbonitz

Hazleton Area

1B — Senior

Verbonitz batted .373 with three doubles, three home runs and 26 RBI, which were the second most on the team. Will continue playing at Mansfield University.

Garret Vought

Wyo. Valley West

OF — Senior

Lead-off hitter for the Spartans who led the team with a .443 batting average, 31 hits and 20 runs scored. Had three doubles, a triple, six RBI and eight stolen bases.

Russ Canzler

Hazleton Area

Co-Coach of the Year

The former Major Leaguer coached his alma mater to a 20-0 regular season where the Cougars won 10 times by the mercy rule. Hazleton Area also rolled to the District 2 Class 6A title before falling 3-1 to North Penn in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs.

Rob Lemoncelli

Wyoming Area

Co-Coach of the Year

Wyoming Area had a COVID-19 stoppage to begin the season and got out to a 2-4 start. The Warriors regrouped down the stretch and finished on a tear, winning the school’s first District 2 title in baseball and making its first appearance in the state playoffs. A thrilling run through states ended with a loss in the Class 4A championship game.