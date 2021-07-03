🔊 Listen to this

Andrew Vitek has raced cars across the country and all over the world.

The Wyoming County native has never taken the drive up East Northampton Street, competitively at least.

Vitek will add the East Northampton Street course to the list of places he’s raced in his professional career when he takes part in the Giants Despair Hillclimb on July 10 and 11.

The hillclimb – which was first held in 1906 as part of Wilkes-Barre’s centennial celebration – is one of the oldest continuous racing events in the world. The mile course starts at the bottom of runs from the bottom of East Northampton Street near Route 309 to top of the hill.

Vitek, who is originally from Falls but has lived in Philadelphia for the last 31 years, has been a semi-professional race care driver for 25 years, racing at multiple tracks.

He’s never tackled Giants Despair and its sharp turns until now, however.

“My main strategy is to get a feel for the track,” said Vitek. “This will be my first time racing at Giants Despair, so I need to get a feel for how my car performs on the track. I plan on finishing first in my class.”

Vitek announced that this race will be in honor of one of Falls’ hometown racing heroes, Durwood Gunton, who died in 2003 following a car accident. Vitek recalled the impact Gunton has had on his own racing career, and how he honors him with each of his races.

“Gunton was one of the only people from Falls that raced semi-professionally,” said Vitek. “He was friends with my family when I was growing up, so he had a big influence on my childhood. He would take us to and from school in his Camaro. I have his racing helmet and his gloves, and I wear them for each of my races.”

Vitek said that his vehicle of choice for Giants Despair will be a 1965 Corvette, which is one of his continuously used race-cars.

“It’s a bright red, 1965 Corvette Stingray, and it’s a Trans Am,” said Vitek. “It’s one of the original race cars for Chevrolet, and it was manufactured to put the company on the map.”

Vitek also promotes his love for cars on his own Youtube channel, Turn 1. On Turn 1, Vitek and his son review and test cars across the world.

“For our channel, we’ve traveled to and filmed in Israel, Croatia, England and all over the United States,” said Vitek. “My one friend, who is the producer of the show, influenced me to start the program. Once my kids got in and out of college, they got into cars and racing and have since helped me with the channel.”

This year’s Giants Despair Hillclimb will occur on Saturday July 10, and Sunday July 11. More information on the race can be found at pahillclimb.org under “The Courses” section of the website.