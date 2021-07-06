🔊 Listen to this

Liam Gill went four for for to lead Greater Wyoming Area/Swoyersville to a 16-4 victory over Kingston-Forty Fort in 8-10 Little League baseball action.

Also contributing for for GWA/Swoyersville were David Favata and Luke Stronski with four hits each and Nate Lewis and Dillon Kivak with two hits a piece.

Kivak also picked up the win on the mound.

Kingston/Forty Fort was led by Noah Shorts with a hit and an RBI.

Back Mountain National 21, Back Mountain American 0

Trever Cunningham and Landon James combined to hurl a no-hitter to lead National past American.

Jack Oliver and Lorenzo Zangardi had three hits each for National, while Michael Viglone and Dominic Smacchi each had two hits and Ben Nulton doubled.

9-10 BASEBAL

Mountain Top 17, Township 2

Ryder Zurawski went two for three at the plate with three RBI and three runs scored to lead Mountain Top to the victory.

Jack McLaughlin went two for four with four RBI and two runs scored for Mountain Top, while Bryce Wulluams was two for two with four RBI and two runs scored.

8-10 SOFTBALL

Mountain Top 17, Hanover Township 2

Fallon Stavish had a single and struck out six batters leading Mountain Top to a 17-2 victory over Hanover Township Sunday evening. Olivia Lazo and Alexx Fromm also had a single apiece.

Andrews and Styczen led Hanover with a run apiece and Siene had a single.

Mountain Top will play Plains Wednesday at 6:00 for the district championship. The game will be played in Mountain Top.