Winning pitcher Miles Metz, Eddy Taylor and Kieran Koons combined to throw a no-hitter as Mountain Top defeated Greater Pittston 15-0 in four innings Wednesday in a District 16 8-10 baseball semifinal game.

Mountain Top will play either Plains or Township for the championship on Saturday. The Plains-Township game was suspended Wednesday because of lightning.

Metz also had three RBI and two runs scored. Connor Blasi was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Back Mtn. National 25, KFF 0

Back Mountain National defeated Kingston/Forty Fort to move to the District 31 8-10 baseball championship game.

Winning pitcher Michael Viglone struck out five. Lorenzo Zangardi had four hits while Viglone and Landon James added three each. Trever Cunningham, Dominic Smacchi and George Rolland had two hits.

Makam Kushner had a hit for KFF.

BMN will play GWA/Swoyersville on Saturday for the title.

GWA/Swoyersville 7 Back Mtn. American 6

Nathan Lewis’ RBI double tied the game and Drew Ricko RBI triple put GWA/Swoyersville ahead for good in the fifth inning of the District 31 8-10 baseball semifinal.

Brady Lynch and David Favata had two hits each. Liam Gill got the win on the mound, striking out five batters in the final two innings.

For BMA, Spencer Williams had two hits and two RBI. Matty Lapidus held GWA/Swoyersville to three runs in four innings.