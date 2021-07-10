🔊 Listen to this

OMAHA, Neb. – Hanover native Ted Tryba finds himself in contention for the U.S. Senior Open title after two rounds of play at Omaha Country Club.

Tryba stands tied for fourth place with 10 other golfers at even par, trailing tournament leader Jim Furyk by four strokes. Other golfers at even-par for the tournament include first-round co-leader Billy Andrade (75), Fred Couples (71), David Toms, Thongchai Jaidee (71) and the oldest player in the field, 67-year-old Jay Haas (71).

Tryba, 54, will tee off tomorrow at 9 a.m. off the 10th tee. He will play with Andrade and Tom Byrum.

The former Hanover Area and Ohio State standout has two PGA Tour victories in his career and won more than $3.8 million dollars on the PGA Tour.