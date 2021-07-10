🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 2-1 in extra innings on Friday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders are now 2-2 in extra-inning games this season.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to some defensive troubles by the Mets. Trey Amburgey doubled on a fly ball that was lost in the lights by Albert Almora, Jr., and advanced to third when Rob Brantly singled on another ball lost in the twilight sky. Kyle Holder lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Amburgey and give SWB a 1-0 advantage.

Amburgey finished the game 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored to extend his RailRiders record on-base streak to 41 consecutive games.

Deivi Garcia scattered five walks in 5.0 innings of work for the RailRiders, but allowed no runs and only two hits on the night. The right-hander left in line for the win, and turned in his first scoreless outing since May 11 against Lehigh Valley.

Reggie McClain turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief following Garcia, and has now thrown 19.0 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak in Triple-A baseball this season. In the top of the eighth, Patrick Mazeika hit a solo home run against Braden Bristo to tie the game at 1-1.

In the top of the 10th, the Mets took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single from Drew Jackson off Sal Romano, scoring automatic runner Cesar Puello. In the bottom of the frame, Armando Alvarez reached on an error, but Bradley Roney struck out the side to close out the victory.

The RailRiders continue their seven-game series with the Mets with a doubleheader on Saturday night. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 5.40) takes the mound in game one for SWB, countered by RHP Vance Worley (2-1, 4.34) of Syracuse. Game two features LHP Matt Krook (0-1, 5.00) of the RailRiders against RHP Akeem Bostick (0-2, 7.66) of the Mets. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.