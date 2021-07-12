Drivers, fans flock back to Giants Despair Hillcimb

Husband and wife duo Steve and Mary Sincavage stand next to the two cars they competed in at the 115th running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb over the weekend. Steve topped the Super Street Prepared division with a time of 46.406. Mary edged out Steve in the Street Mod FWD division by .976 seconds.

A very wet Bill Feist waves to the crowd heading down the hill in a driving rain. Feist’s best time of the weekend was 43.080.

Ronald Moreck, driving his 2020 Norma m20, bottoms out creating sparks on his way up the mountain during the Giants Despair Hillclimb on Sunday. Moreck finished in fourth place overall with a time of 42.177.

The weekend’s top prize at the Giants Despair Hillclimb went to George Bowland with a time of 42.093.

LAUREL RUN – The 115th Giants Despair Hillclimb got back on track this past weekend after sitting out 2020 during the pandemic to a large crowd, heated competition amongst 108 entrees and the patriarch and event chairman, Jack Danko, suited up once more to compete on his home track.

Danko, as a child growing up on Laurel Hill Run, believed one day he would compete in the famed race and at 77-years-old, he still looks forward to this race each year.

“I’ve lived in Laurel Run all my life and I been here since I was a little tot and I’ve been here every race since,” Danko said. “I watched them and I was so enthused and taken in by the race cars and the drivers and I thought they were special people.”

The 2020 event was canceled for safety reasons due to COVID-19 and Danko, like all the other competitors and spectators, couldn’t wait to get back on the hill to see racing once again.

“Last year, I was in a state of depression and I was looking forward to this,” Danko said, on not having a race in 2020. “It’s really great to be back.”

Danko piloted a 300-horse power 2008 Radical, an English made race car in the Prototype 1 class.

Jack isn’t the only Danko that raced in the event this past weekend, his son Darryl is an eight-time winner at Giants Despair, the most ever in it’s history.

That’s quite the accomplishment considering former champion drivers such as Roger Penske, the late Carroll Shelby, and local great, the late Oscar Kovaleski all have competed in the event.

The field had a few husband/wife drivers and Steve and Mary Sincavage were back again. Steve is in his 30th year while Mary has been driving 10 years at the Giants Despair Hillclimb.

This year, it’s even more of a family affair as Mary’s son, David Vehoski, joined the fold. Steve and Mary ran two cars; a 2017 Corvette Stingray Z06 and a 2007 Min Cooper S and Vehoski drove a 2003 Mini Cooper S.

“Waiting, waiting, waiting,” Steve said, of the anticipation of racing after a year off from the coronavirus. “It feels great to be back and we have another car to run this year, and now Mary’s son is running too.”

In the 10 years of racing at the hill climb, Mary is the highest finisher making a top 10 two years ago.

“I’m actually calmer than I have been in many years,” Mary said, on the first day of competition on Saturday. “I’m actually having a lot of fun.”

The Sincavages have several other race events planned for the rest of the summer leading into fall.

It wasn’t just the drivers having all the fun; spectators came back to the hill in droves lining the mountain up to Devil’s Elbow, the trickiest corner on the course.

Larry Kelly, of Tamaqua, had been making the trek to Laurel Hill Run since 1958.

“I’ve been coming here when I was eight with my brother and his buddy,” Kelly said. “it’s a neat event and it’s great seeing people I haven’t seen in years especially since I left the area 20 years ago. It was unfortunate they didn’t run last year, but I’m happy to be back on a beautiful day today.”

Kelly’s friend, Dave Laucks of Clarks Summit by the way of Ashley, has been a long time attendee of the hill climb.

“I’ve been coming here when I was with the Ashley-Newtown Little League in our uniforms selling programs when there were still houses here.”

The Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department, who financially benefits from the race, lost money from last year’s cancellation.

“The Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department lost at least $2,500 without having an event last year,” Danko added. “Laurel Run is a small community and their fire department has some really nice equipment and to keep up the maintenance, they sorely need the money. We’ve (Giants Despair Hillclimb Association) been helping them out.”

Saturday’s action saw two accidents on the track slowing down the competition but by the afternoon, everyone was able to complete their three runs.

Sunday brought a threat of rain and many competitors decided to sit out Sunday’s action.

Saturday’s top best time by George Bowland of 42.093, not only was the best time of the day, but also ended up being the best finish of the weekend. Bowland, who pilots a 2003 BRR Hillclimb SR1, chose not to run on Sunday.

The competition that ended up staying for Sunday’s action did see a brief downpour or rain in the morning before the track cleared for racing after a brief lunch break.

The second best run of the weekend went to Bryan Fritzler driving a 1973 Tui BH3 with a time of 42.123 edging out Mark Aubel in his 2003 Ford Mustang with a time of 42.128.

All three top drivers posted their best scores on during Saturday’s event.