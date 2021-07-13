Back Mountain team claims D 31 title

GWA third bsaeman Zachary Smith watches Back Mountain National’s Chris Flanagan run to first base after making a dive for the ball.

Back Mountain National third baseman Nick Bednar makes a throw to first in the second inning.

Nick Bednar, Jimmy Youngblood and Brady Ecenrade celebrate Back Mountain National’s 10-4 win over GWA in the District 31 championship game at the Duryea Little League Field on Monday night.

DURYEA – Back Mountain National could not have had a worse possible start.

BMN gave up a grand slam to the fourth batter of the game. Even with a whole game to play, the four-run handicap seemed enormous to overcome.

It was the last runner they would let cross the plate.

Back Mountain National ousted Greater Wyoming Area 10-4 to win the Little League District 31 championship on Monday at Duryea Little League Field. They scored 10 unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings, combined.

“I knew we could come back from a lot when we were down because we’ve done that in all of our games,” Back Mountain National’s Nick Bednar said. “As soon as we started getting hits, we started getting some momentum and getting in a groove.”

Starting pitcher Pat Flanagan walked the first three batters of the game to load the bases. BMN coach Bob Osipower replaced Flanagan with reliever Nick Bednar. On the fifth pitch of his appearance, Greater Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny hit a grand slam over the left-center fence.

After giving up the home run, Bednar settled down to earn the victory. Bednar allowed three more hits and struck out eight batters.

“Well, we didn’t want to lose the game on walks,” coach Osipower said. “We know we have an excellent defense. It’s on. He hits a home run, and we’re losing by four runs. We refuse to lose, especially when we have as many pitchers behind him.”

Bednar had to get out of another jam in the first inning. Following the grand slam, Ben Rogish and Tyler Smith reached via bases on balls and a fielder’s choice. Bednar escaped no-outs threat by shutting down the inning with a fielder’s choice, strikeout and pop fly.

Back Mountain National broke through in the fourth inning with seven runs. Chris Flanagan and Kevin Osipower drove in the first two runs with a pair of RBI walks. Jackson Johns hit a two-RBI single to right field that evened the score. Brady Ecenrode took the lead by clearing the bases with a two-RBI double to right field. Bednar followed with a double of his own to cap the inning with a 7-4 lead.

“Once the hits started coming, the confidence came back and emotion came out of the dugout,” coach Osipower said. “It’s tough to come back when you’re down 4-0 with no outs. But those couple of hits turned the tide for us.”

BMN added three runs in the fifth inning. Dylan Chapman hit a double to right-center that scored two runs.

“Any time you could come from behind and not only come from behind but put up a bunch of runs on top of it, it just gives you a ton of confidence in yourself,” Osipower said.

LITTLE LEAGUE

MAJOR BASEBALL

District 31 Championship

Back Mountain National 10, Greater Wyoming Area 4

Greater Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

ZSmith 3b`3`1`0`0

Ricko ss`2`1`0`0

Rusinchak cf`1`1`0`0

Kopetchny p`3`1`2`4

Rogish lf`2`0`1`0

TSmith c`3`0`0`0

Gravine 2b`2`0`0`0

Marshalonis ph`1`0`0`0

Krogulski rf`2`0`1`0

Agosto ph`0`0`0`0

Altavilla 1b`2`0`0`0

Wardell ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`22`4`4`4

Back Mt. National`AB`R`H`BI

Gallagher ss`3`0`0`0

Slavinski ph`1`0`0`0

Osipower 2b`3`2`2`2

PFlanagan p`4`0`2`0

Johns 1b`1`1`2`2

Chapman ph`2`0`1`2

Ecenrode 1b`4`1`2`2

Bednar lf`2`1`1`1

Youngblood c`2`0`0`0

Wietgosz ph`0`1`0`0

Aten 3b`0`1`0`0

English ph`1`1`1`0

CFlanagan cf`2`2`1`1

Totals`25`10`11`10

Greater Wyoming`400`000`—`4

Back Mt. National`000`73X`—`10

2B — Johns, Ecenrode; HR — Kopetchny

Greater Wyoming`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kopetchny`3`4`4`4`4`5

Rusinchak (L)`1.2`6`6`6`2`3

Ricko`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Back Mt. National`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

PFlanagan`0`0`3`3`3`0

Bednar (W)`6`4`1`1`3`8