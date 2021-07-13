🔊 Listen to this

Facing their first extended struggles of the season, the RailRiders had a chance to make a statement Tuesday in Worcester.

In a battle between the top two teams in the Northeast Division, they did just that.

Rob Brantly delivered a tiebreaking two-run single with two outs in the seventh to lift Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 5-2 road win over the Red Sox in the opener of a seven-game set.

Facing a full count with the bases loaded, Brantly slapped a pitch up the middle to give the RailRiders their first lead of the night after falling behind early.

Greg Allen added some insurance with an RBI single in the ninth, and the bullpen sparkled to close out a four-hitter.

Starter Brody Koerner went 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out four with a walk. Three relievers — Trevor Lane, Greg Weissert and Stephen Ridings — allowed just one hit the rest of the way, striking out six without issuing a walk.

Weissert picked up his first career Triple-A win and Ridings earned his first career Triple-A save.

It was an important victory for the RailRiders (38-20), who were coming off a tough week against Syracuse in which the last-place Mets took four of seven at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had also dropped three of five against the Worcester the previous week, marking the team’s first two series losses of the season.

The win opened up a 4.5-game lead over the Sox, who slipped a half-game behind Buffalo for second place.

On Tuesday, the RailRiders needed a familiar face to exit the game before they could get on the board against the Sox.

Worcester starter Reynal Espinal, who spent all of 2018 and 2019 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, shut down his former squad. Espinal pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six.

His new team spotted him a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run double by Josh Ockimey.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finally broke through in the top of the sixth when Brandon Brennan took over for Espinal. Brennan retired the first two batters he faced, but he then lost Allen and Brantly on full counts, plunking Allen before walking Brantly.

The bottom of the order came through with Armando Alvarez and Brandon Wagner notching back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game.

The series continues with a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:35 p.m.

NOTES

• Prior to the game, infielder Chris Gittens returned to the active roster from the seven-day injured list.

• Also joining the roster was pitcher Glenn Otto, who arrived from Double-A Somerset in his first career call-up to Triple-A.

Otto, 25, has made 10 starts for the Patriots this season, going 6-3 with a 3.17 ERA. The right-hander has struck out 103 with just 14 walks in 65.1 innings.