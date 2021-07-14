🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve Northwest’s request to move from District 2 to District 4.

The move is pending approval from District 4, although that seems like a mere formality. District 4 chairman Chris Venna made the motion at the board meeting held Wednesday morning at The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center in State College.

PIAA board president Frank Majikes said there was no discussion before the vote. Majikes is also the District 2 chairman and said District 2 approved the move at its meeting last month.

Majikes said the move would take place for the 2021-22 school year and Northwest had withdrawn its membership in the Wyoming Valley Conference. It remained a WVC member in just two sports this past school year — cross country and track.

Northwest left the WVC in football, boys and girls basketball, field hockey, baseball and softball to start the 2020-21 school year and joined the Mid-Penn Conference in those sports. It remained eligible to participate in the District 2 playoffs this past season.

The Mid-Penn Conference has a number of District 4 schools more in line with Northwest’s PIAA Class A or 2A designation in most sports.