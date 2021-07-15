🔊 Listen to this

As expected, there won’t be a traditional postseason for Triple-A baseball this year.

On Wednesday, the RailRiders looked to take another step toward the titles they can win, beating Worcester 4-3 in the first-game of a seven-inning doubleheader.

That came just hours after Minor League Baseball announced the the “Triple-A Final Stretch,” which will see all 30 teams across the two Triple-A leagues play 10 games to close out the year. The squad with the best win percentage over those 10 games “will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball,” according to a press release.

The 10 games will come from contests that were originally canceled when the start of the Triple-A season was pushed back from April to May.

For Scranton/Wilkes-Barre that means a five-game homestand against Syracuse from Sept. 22-26 followed by a five-game trip to Rochester from Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

It looks to be a favorable schedule for the RailRiders. Rochester and Syracuse entered the day occupying the bottom two spots in the Northeast Division, with the Mets holding the worst record in either Triple-A league.

“We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year,” said Peter Woodfork, an MLB senior vice president. “With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year’s postseason tournament.”

Before that happens, the RailRiders will have a chance to win the Northeast Division title, with Minor League Baseball also set to crown regular season champions in both the Triple-A East and Triple-A West.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre improved to 39-20 with the win in its first game on Wednesday. The second game of the twinbill was delayed by rain. At the time, they held a four-game lead over Buffalo for first place in the division.

The RailRiders held the best record in Triple-A East for much of the first two months of the season but were overtaken over the last two weeks by Durham (41-18).

The better their record in the regular season, which ends Sept. 19, the better their chances in the Final Stretch. The first tiebreaker for the new format is regular season winning percentage.

Wednesday’s 4-3 win in Worcester helped in turning things back around on the heels of the RailRiders’ 5-2 victory in Tuesday’s series opener.

Socrates Brito’s RBI single in the top of the fifth proved to be the winning run as the RailRiders shook off a pair of early, one-run deficits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Deivi Garcia surrendered an RBI double to Johan Mieses in the bottom of the first a pair of solo home runs to Josh Ockimey in the third and fifth innings, respectively.

But Ockimey’s second blast came with the RailRiders already out in front. Andrew Velazquez knocked in a run with a double in the top of the third and Trey Amburgey answered Ockimey with a solo shot of his own in the top of the fourth to tie it at 2-2.

Kyle Holder put the RailRiders ahead later in the fame with a sac fly, and Brito’s base hit an inning later provided some necessary insurance.

Garcia picked up the win, going five innings while allowing three runs on six hits to go with seven strikeouts and two walks. Sal Romano pitched the final two frames to earn his first save of the season.

Chris Gittens had two hits in his return from the injured list with Amburgey and Brito also collecting two hits apiece.