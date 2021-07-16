🔊 Listen to this

No Trey Amburgey. No Hoy Park. No Rob Brantly.

With COVID-19 concerns hitting the parent New York Yankees on Thursday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s lineup looked a lot different by the evening.

Despite missing some of their top players, the RailRiders delivered an inspired performance on the road, hammering Worcester 11-3 to collect their 40th win of the season.

When the game started, Amburgey was already on his way to the Bronx as the Yankees signed the RailRiders’ RBI leader to an MLB contract. Park, who leads all of Triple-A in OPS, and Brantly were missing from the lineup, a sign that they too could be on the move. The Yankees were forced to postpone their game against the Red Sox on Thursday because of multiple positive tests for the coronavirus on their roster.

The RailRiders didn’t miss a beat, scoring four times in the second inning and extending the lead to 7-0 in the third in a rout of Boston’s top farm team.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (40-21) got at least one hit from the first seven batters in the lineup. Armando Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs while Greg Allen doubled twice and knocked in a run. Andrew Velazquez also had two hits with a triple and two RBIs.

Alvarez opened the scoring in the second with a two-run single. Velazquez followed with an RBI triple and Estevan Florial’s base hit made it 4-0.

Socrates Brito, Allen and Alvarez all doubled in the third to push the lead to 6-0 and chase Worcester starter Kevin McCarthy. Velazquez delivered an RBI single immediately after the pitching change.

The Sox got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth against RailRiders starter Matt Krook. Both were unearned because of a fielding error by Alvarez. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre kept the lead at 7-2 when Ryan LaMarre threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.

But the RailRiders weren’t done, putting up three more runs in the sixth. Chris Gittens hit an RBI double, Brandon Wagner scored on a wild pitch and LaMarre made it 10-2 with a run-scoring groundout.

Worcester got an RBI triple from Yairo Munoz in the eighth and LaMarre added to his night with a solo homer in the ninth.

Krook earned the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out eight with three walks. Asher Wojciechowski was credited with the save by pitching the final four innings, giving up a run on four hits. He struck out seven without issuing a walk.

The RailRiders have taken three of the first four games during their seven-game trip in Worcester. The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.