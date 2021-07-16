🔊 Listen to this

The final count on Friday was five. Five regulars from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s lineup called up to New York after the Yankees were slammed by a COVID-19 outbreak on top of their list of injuries.

Trey Amburgey officially joined the Yankees on Thursday and was followed on Friday by Greg Allen, Rob Brantly, Chris Gittens and Hoy Park.

Naturally, it was their replacements who shined brightest for the RailRiders.

Playing in their first career Triple-A game, Somerset call-ups Donny Sands and Matt Pita stole the show on Friday, leading the RailRiders at the plate in their 7-2 win at Worcester.

Sands and Pita both homered and finished with a combined five hits and four RBIs to ensure Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (41-21) didn’t miss a step in their series against the Red Sox.

Batting fifth and playing catcher in place of Brantly, Sands stepped in for his first-ever Triple-A at-bat in the top of the second and sent the fifth pitch he saw over the fence in left to put the RailRiders on the board. He would add a pair of singles to finish the night 3-for-5.

Pita, meanwhile, served as the designated hitter in the eight hole and drove in the winning runs with a three-run shot in the sixth inning that broke a 2-2 tie. Like Sands, he also came through with a hit in his first Triple-A bat, picking up a single in the second to go 2-for-4.

Any other night might have belonged to Estevan Florial, who hit two home runs himself — solo shots in the third and eighth innings — to move into a tie for the team lead with Park.

But the reinforcements from Somerset took the spotlight. Not to be overlooked was the first career Triple-A start for pitcher Glenn Otto, as he went 4.1 innings for a no decision, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

Reggie McClain picked up the win as the first reliever in as the RailRiders bullpen was strong again. McClain, Greg Weissert and Stephen Ridings finished out the game with two hits, three walks and eight strikeouts between them. Ridings closed things out by inducing a game-ending double play with two men on.

Also receiving promotions from Double-A on Friday were outfielder Thomas Milone and infielder Cristian Perez. Milone took over for Florial for the final two innings and did not get a plate appearance.

The win clinched a series victory over the Red Sox after the RailRiders had dropped their last two series against Worcester and Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won four of the first five games in the set, which continues at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.