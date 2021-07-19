🔊 Listen to this

Play between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Worcester Red Sox was suspended on Sunday as the clubs attempted to complete a game from Saturday at Polar Park. The RailRiders and WooSox had completed five scoreless innings when play was halted for a second time. Sunday’s scheduled game was also postponed as action was called for the day.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester played just over an inning on Saturday afternoon when rain started and play was suspended. The teams resumed play in Saturday’s game in the top of the second inning on Sunday and competed five full frames before a heavy shower necessitated the tarp and suspended play for a second time due to unplayable grounds.

The RailRiders and Red Sox will complete the July 17 game on August 17 when the teams meet next at Polar Park. This game will be played to a full nine innings and a seven-inning night cap will follow. Sunday’s postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 19.

The RailRiders play host to the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, July 20, at PNC Field; game one of a six-game series against the Washington Nationals top affiliate. Tickets and promotional information are available at swbrailriders.com.