Greater Wyoming Area defeated Back Mountain 18-6 in Game 3 of a three game series to win the District 31 championship in the Juniors Division.

The game started on Friday night and was suspended due to weather and was resumed Saturday morning.

Noah Smith led GWA on offense going four for five at the plate with a double and three RBI. He also finished the game on the mound, pitching three scoreless innings. Wyatt Dymond, Connor Krakosky and Alex Vacula added two hits each.

Alex Vacula picked up the win on the mound.

Ryan Miller and Jake Bryk had two hits each for Back Mountain

GWA moves on to Sectionals to play the District 17 Champion Abington in a 3-game series starting on Tuesday.

All games will be held at Shoemaker Field in West Wyoming.