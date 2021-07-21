🔊 Listen to this

Stephen Ridings delivered the historic final pitch. The soft grounder was fielded at short by Andrew Velazquez, who coolly tossed it over to Brandon Wagner at first base.

For Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, it was a brush with perfection. And it gave the franchise its first no-hitter in 15 years.

Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Ridings combined to face just two batters over the minimum without allowing a hit in the RailRiders’ 8-0 mauling of Rochester on Wednesday at PNC Field.

It was just the second nine-inning no hitter in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history and the fifth overall for the club. It was also the first combined no-no ever for the team.

Gil, one of the top prospects in the New York Yankees’ system, went six innings and allowed just two walks — one in the first inning to Adrian Sanchez and one in the sixth to Jakson Reetz.

The Red Wings never got a runner over to second base as Gil went six innings with nine strikeouts. McClain took over for the seventh and eighth and retired all six batters he faced with two strikeouts. Ridings closed it out in the ninth with a grounder to second, a fly out to right and one last grounder to make some history.

It had been a long time coming. The last time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tossed a no-hitter, the team was still called the Red Barons in the club’s final season as a Philadelphia Phillies affiliate.

Jeremy Cummings was the last to accomplish the feat for the franchise back on Sept. 3, 2006 — a 5-0 win for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons that also came against Rochester. The team would join the Yankees system the following season.

Wednesday’s gem was the RailRiders’ fourth straight win that pushed them a season-best 22 games above .500 at 43-21. All of this despite missing a significant chunk of the regular lineup because of a series of call-ups by the shorthanded Yankees in the past week.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Socrates Brito connected for his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot.

It was all Gil, McClain and Ridings would need. But the bats didn’t stop there.

Frederick Cuevas, a recent call-up from High-A Hudson Valley, drove in a run in the fifth on a fielder’s choice grounder. Another new face, Donny Sands, added a sac fly in the sixth and Brito scored on an error later in the frame to make it 4-0.

The RailRiders really broke things open with four runs in the seventh as Cristian Perez doubled in a run, Velazquez knocked in another with a single, and two more runs came in on a Sands groundout, with the second scoring on an error.

By then, the only tension left was whether the no-hitter would stand. McClain came out for the eighth and needed just 11 pitches to get through the frame. Ridings got things done with just nine in the ninth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will look to ride the momentum as the series continues on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against the Red Wings in Moosic.