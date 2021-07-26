🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The Red Wings took the lead four pitches into the game when Luis Garcia hit a leadoff home run off Deivi Garcia. The RailRiders drew even in the bottom of the first, with Armando Alvarez driving in Hoy Park with a single against MLB rehabber Tanner Rainey.

Rochester added two more runs in the second on back-to-back home runs from Carlos Tocci and Jecksson Flores. Garcia settled in after that, allowing three runs on four hits in 4.0 innings of work, walking four and striking out only one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second against Josh Rogers. An RBI single from Brandon Wagner and a run-scoring triple from Andrew Velazquez did the damage against the former RailRider.

Nick Nelson (1-2) was touched up for four runs in the top of the fifth as the Red Wings took a 7-3 lead, but the RailRiders answered with a run on a Park solo homer in the bottom of the frame. The blast was Park’s second in as many days, and his team-leading 10th of the season.

Adam Warren (2.0 IP), Brooks Kriske and Nick Green (1.0 IP each) combined for 4.0 scoreless frames of relief to keep the game close, but the RailRiders were unable to push across a run against the final three Red Wings pitchers of the afternoon.

Alvarez finished 2-for-4 with a double, while Park was 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored to pace the offense.

The RailRiders have a day off on Monday before beginning a six game series at the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium. SWB returns home to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 3 to begin a series with the Worcester Red Sox.