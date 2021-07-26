Victory earns PA grad shot at Korn Ferry Tour

🔊 Listen to this

Brandon Matthews is headed back to the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour.

The Pittston Area graduate earned a second shot at the tour he played on in 2019 when he completed the 2020-21 PGA Tour Latinoamerica Sunday as season champion.

Matthews was the only player to win twice in the nine events for the tour as it combined available dates for 2020 and 2021 into one season as part of adjustments for the many cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old from Dupont built a big points lead heading into this week’s finale, eliminating all but six other tour players from contention for the season title and the one full exemption available for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is the top feeder tour to the PGA Tour.

Matthews finished tied for 33rd at 8-over-par, 296 on rounds of 73, 72, 77 and 74 in the Bupa Championships Thursday through Sunday at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico.

Sam Stevens used a tie for eighth place in the finale to move from third to second in the point standings, slightly cutting into Matthews’ points lead, which wound up at 1,191-1,067.

Matthews, who will be 27 Tuesday, made cuts in his first three events on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour before struggling the rest of the way. He finished with four made cuts, 14 missed cuts and three withdrawals in 21 events while making $8,215 and finishing 184th on the tour.