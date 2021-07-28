🔊 Listen to this

GPA center fielder Colin Rusincovitch celebrates catching a flyball at the fence in the third inning with shortstop Nick Innamorati.

GPA starting pitcher Gavin Wardecki delivers a pitch against Greencastle in a Little League Major Baseball state playoff game Tuesday at Valley West Little League in Conyngham.

CONYNGHAM — The Greater Pittston Area all-stars are now in a situation they’ve never experienced.

A situation they’ve put numerous opponents in — win or the season is over.

Greencastle was able to accomplish what so many others couldn’t, outlasting GPA 6-3 in seven innings in the winners bracket final of the Little League Major Baseball state tournament Tuesday at Valley West Little League.

The loss was the first in the postseason for District 16 and Section 5 champion GPA, which now must defeat Section 8 champ Upper Providence starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the elimination bracket final. That winner would then have to defeat Section 7 champ Greencastle on Thursday and Friday to claim the state title and a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Region in Bristol, Conn.

But first things first — Wednesday’s game with Upper Providence. While GPA used four pitchers Tuesday — three of whom are ineligible to pitch Wednesday — Upper Providence cruised to a 19-0 win over Section 3 champion Hepburn-Lycoming in three innings.

“We have a couple kids still in the back pocket able to pitch tomorrow,” GPA manager Joe Rusincovitch said. “We’re going against a very good Upper Providence team, so we have to go in and shake this off tonight going into tomorrow.”

GPA came close to a walk-off win in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Rosencrance ripped a double into the right-center gap that hit off the lower part of the fence. Despite the two-bagger with one out, GPA couldn’t push across the run.

Greencastle, which is about five miles from the Maryland border and just off Interstate 81, took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh on Manny Brookens’ RBI double. Collin Flynn then singled and an error on the hit allowed Brookens to score. Kaden Walters made it 6-3 with an RBI single.

“This team is an entire team. It’s build one through 12,” Greencastle manager Casey Brookens said. “Subs come off the bench, they draw a walk, get on base, keep an inning going.”

GPA threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Kellen Kroski walked to open the inning and Ethan Aftewicz followed with a single. A fielder’s choice put runners on the corners with one out. Jacoby Harnen was then intentional walked after working a 3-0 count to load the bases. Reliever Andrew Weaver got a 5-3 double play to end the game.

“He’s been our go-to guy here,” Brookens said of Weaver. “He can start games, but when he comes in we call him the ice man because he comes in and throws strikes. Nothing ever fazes him.”

GPA evened the score 2-2 in the bottom of the first on a two-run single by Harnen. It took a 3-2 lead in the third when Kroski scored on a wild pitch. Greencastle tied the score 3-3 in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk.

“They’re a resilient bunch of kids and they’re very competitive,” Rusincovitch said. “I expect them to bounce back well, for them to play good, sound baseball tomorrow.”

Greencastle 6, Greater Pittston Area 3 (7 inn.)

Greencastle`AB`R`H`BI

Weaver cf`3`1`1`0

Myers ss`3`0`0`0

Martin ph`0`0`0`0

Rakazewski rf`3`1`1`2

Linn lf`3`1`1`0

Diller p`3`0`0`0

Brookens 3b`2`1`1`1

Flynn c`4`1`1`0

Lowery 1b`1`0`0`0

Bickenstaff cf`1`1`0`0

Neville 2b`3`0`1`1

Walters p`1`0`0`0

Totals`27`6`6`4

GPA`AB`R`H`BI

Innamorati ss`4`1`1`0

Kroski c`1`1`0`0

Scagliotti ph`1`0`0`0

Aftewicz 2b`4`1`3`0

Wardecki p`3`0`0`0

Harnen 1b`1`0`1`2

Rusincovitch rf`3`0`0`0

Opiela ph`1`0`0`0

Jadus cf`3`0`0`0

Rosencrance lf`2`0`2`0

Tonte ph`1`0`0`0

Gordon 3b`2`0`0`0

Schardien ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`27`3`7`2

Greencastle`200`100`3 — 6

Greater Pittston Area`201`000`0 — 3

2B — Rakazewski, Linn, Brookens, Rosencrance.

Greencastle`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Diller`2.0`5`3`3`1`3

Walters`2.2`0`0`0`3`5

Weaver (W)`2.1`2`0`0`2`1

GPA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wardecki`1.0`2`2`1`1`3

Harnen`2.1`1`1`1`6`2

Innamorati (L)`2.2`0`1`1`2`3

Aftewicz`0.2`3`2`1`1`1