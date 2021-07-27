🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain National’s Mitch Onzick (14) stretches to get State College’s James Crandall out at first base.

State College relief pitcher Conner Behrer looks to the sky after giving up a go-ahead home run to Back Mountain National’s Talan Geskey (center back) to put Back Mountain National up 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning. State College rallied for an 8-7 win.

Back Mountain National’s Cole Langdon catches an infield popup against State College during the Little League 9-11 Baseball state tournament Tuesday at Pittston Township Little League.

Talan Geskey (00) is greeted at home plate after hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the sixth inning for Back Mountain National.

Back Mountain National suffered its first loss in the Little League 9-11 Baseball state tournament, falling 8-7 to State College in the winners bracket final on Tuesday at Pittston Township Little League.

District 31 and Section 5 champion BMN will be back at the field Wednesday to play Section 6 champion Council Rock Holland at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.

That winner would have to defeat State College on Thursday and Friday to be the state champion. The 9-11 division doesn’t play beyond the state level.

BMN had taken a 7-6 lead on a home run by Talan Geskey in the sixth inning, but Section 4 champ State College rallied with two runs.

Council Rock Holland defeated Section 7 champion East Side 6-4 in an elimination game Tuesday. BMN defeated Council Rock Holland 8-5 in the winners bracket semifinals on Sunday.

8-10 STATE BASEBALL

Dillsburg 10, Back Mountain National 9

Back Mountain National’s quest for the state championship came to an end with a loss to Dillsburg in an elimination game at Newville Little League.

BMN finished 1-2 at states, opening with a 10-5 win over St. Mary’s and then losing 8-4 to Southern Lehigh.