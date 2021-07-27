Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Back Mountain National suffered its first loss in the Little League 9-11 Baseball state tournament, falling 8-7 to State College in the winners bracket final on Tuesday at Pittston Township Little League.
District 31 and Section 5 champion BMN will be back at the field Wednesday to play Section 6 champion Council Rock Holland at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
That winner would have to defeat State College on Thursday and Friday to be the state champion. The 9-11 division doesn’t play beyond the state level.
BMN had taken a 7-6 lead on a home run by Talan Geskey in the sixth inning, but Section 4 champ State College rallied with two runs.
Council Rock Holland defeated Section 7 champion East Side 6-4 in an elimination game Tuesday. BMN defeated Council Rock Holland 8-5 in the winners bracket semifinals on Sunday.
8-10 STATE BASEBALL
Dillsburg 10, Back Mountain National 9
Back Mountain National’s quest for the state championship came to an end with a loss to Dillsburg in an elimination game at Newville Little League.
BMN finished 1-2 at states, opening with a 10-5 win over St. Mary’s and then losing 8-4 to Southern Lehigh.