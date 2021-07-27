Times Leader

Back Mountain National’s Hayden Romeo is safe at home as State College’s catcher Lennon Wong fails to touch home plate on a force out. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

<p>Talan Geskey (00) is greeted at home plate after hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the sixth inning for Back Mountain National.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Back Mountain National’s Cole Langdon catches an infield popup against State College during the Little League 9-11 Baseball state tournament Tuesday at Pittston Township Little League.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>State College relief pitcher Conner Behrer looks to the sky after giving up a go-ahead home run to Back Mountain National’s Talan Geskey (center back) to put Back Mountain National up 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning. State College rallied for an 8-7 win.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Back Mountain National’s Mitch Onzick (14) stretches to get State College’s James Crandall out at first base.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Back Mountain National suffered its first loss in the Little League 9-11 Baseball state tournament, falling 8-7 to State College in the winners bracket final on Tuesday at Pittston Township Little League.

District 31 and Section 5 champion BMN will be back at the field Wednesday to play Section 6 champion Council Rock Holland at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.

That winner would have to defeat State College on Thursday and Friday to be the state champion. The 9-11 division doesn’t play beyond the state level.

BMN had taken a 7-6 lead on a home run by Talan Geskey in the sixth inning, but Section 4 champ State College rallied with two runs.

Council Rock Holland defeated Section 7 champion East Side 6-4 in an elimination game Tuesday. BMN defeated Council Rock Holland 8-5 in the winners bracket semifinals on Sunday.

8-10 STATE BASEBALL

Dillsburg 10, Back Mountain National 9

Back Mountain National’s quest for the state championship came to an end with a loss to Dillsburg in an elimination game at Newville Little League.

BMN finished 1-2 at states, opening with a 10-5 win over St. Mary’s and then losing 8-4 to Southern Lehigh.