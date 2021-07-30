🔊 Listen to this

Friday’s tournament featured 10 competitors in all, from places as close as Yatesville and Wyoming to as far away as Lancaster — the home of Bill Shellenberger, center in black shirt.

Bocce director Mike Galli checks to see which competitor is closest to the jack.

OLD FORGE — With a number of Keystone State Games events kicking off on Friday all over Luzerne County and beyond, Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge welcomed a small but fierce field of competitors to duke it out for a championship in one of the area’s favorite pastimes.

The KSG Bocce tournament saw competitors from around the area — and at least one individual who made the trip from as far as Lancaster — hit the courts outside of the popular Old Forge restaurant, which also hosts weekly games on Monday nights.

Bocce director Mike Galli had 10 entrants in the tournament, which he tweaked from a double-elimination bracket into a single-elimination tourney, with each matchup held under best two-out-of-three rules.

Before the games got underway, competitors were treated to some pizza and refreshments from Arcaro & Genell.

Bocce has long had a strong presence in the Wyoming Valley, particularly in the Greater Pittston/Old Forge areas. Many of Friday’s players came wearing their club shirts, including Tony Russo III, with his neon-green Yatesville Bocce Club shirt.

Russo said that he plays at Arcaro & Genell on Mondays, Yatesville on Wednesdays and often plays in tournaments at places like the Victor Alfieri Club in Scranton.

“I’ve been playing for probably about six or seven years,” Russo said. “You have to really work at it for awhile to get good.”

He stressed that bocce clubs all over the area, including his own in Yatesville, were looking for new members and that anybody could get involved if they wanted.

“There’s no age limit,” Russo said. “We have a lot of older guys, but we want to get some young people involved, too.”

While Russo was waiting for his first game of the afternoon — he had what was essentially a first-round bye — on the second of Arcaro & Genell’s two outdoor courts Russo’s father, Tony Jr., was locked in an intense game which he would go on to win.

Another hard-fought opening round win was picked up by Wyoming native Phil Bosha, who was representing the Mule Barn Bocce Club in North Scranton.

Bosha, a 15-year veteran of the game, credited his interest in bocce to his friend Jim Blandina, who introduced him to the sport.

“The arm motion is very similar to when I used to play modified fast-pitch softball,” Bosha said. “Jim showed me the game and I just never stopped playing.”