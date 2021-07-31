🔊 Listen to this

The Dodgers made the biggest splash on Friday, making a deal with Washington for Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (pictured) and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner.

Max Scherzer and Trea Turner wearing Dodger blue, Kris Bryant heading to the Golden Gate. Javier Báez joining the Mets, Craig Kimbrel crossing town to the White Sox, José Berríos moving north of the border.

Now this truly was an All-Star trade deadline day.

After a run-up that saw the likes of Nelson Cruz, Anthony Rizzo, Joey Gallo and Adam Frazier swapped, even more big names changed teams during a whirlwind Friday.

From contenders boosting their roster to the also-ran Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals gutting theirs, this was a monster day for moves.

“They all feel busy, but today was nonstop,” said Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, who made three trades.

“We executed a number of trades but there were probably at least another dozen other ones that we contemplated seriously at different points in time and exchanged different ideas,” he said.

Several playoff chasers pursued arms, with Toronto landing Berríos, Philadelphia getting Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, Boston adding relievers Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, and St. Louis acquiring starters Jon Lester and J.A. Happ.

“I felt like this was one of the most active trade deadlines that I can recall,” said Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos, who swung a slew of deals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest noise, getting Scherzer and Turner for a talented quartet of young prospects. The ace and star shortstop could help them close a three-game gap behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who did just fine in landing Bryant for their lineup.

While much of the day hinged on which teams added players — Atlanta got Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez, among them — it also was about which clubs broke apart.

The Cubs traded away major pieces from their 2016 World Series championship, sending Báez to the New York Mets and Bryant to the Giants, a day after shipping Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. The Cubs also dealt Kimbrel, their dominant closer, crosstown to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

“I want to personally thank Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “Together they played critical roles for one of the most successful runs in Chicago Cubs history.”

“They each secured a place in the hearts of Cubs fans everywhere. While their days taking the field together as Cubs have come to an end, they gave us memories we will hold forever,” he said.

The Nationals were busy, too. They traded away Scherzer and Turner, keys to their 2019 title, along with Lester, Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison. That came after they dealt Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand and Daniel Hudson on Thursday.

“It’s a difficult decision to make, but oftentimes a decision is made for you,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. “This year it was and we recognized where we were and what work we had in front of us. We decided to begin a building process that will allow us to compete at the highest level.”

Rizzo was with his new team for Friday night’s game in Miami. While looking ahead, there was still time to remember the recent past.

“Did a lot of special things in front of a fan base that did not see a World Series in 108 years. Those moments will never be taken away,” he said.

Phillies make a push

The Phillies bolstered their staff with Gibson and Kennedy, the Rangers’ top starter and closer in exchange for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.

Texas also sent pitching prospect Hans Crouse, a second-round draft pick four years ago, and cash to the Phillies. Howard (0-2, 5.72 ERA), who was Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2017, is going to Texas with right-handers Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner.

Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA in 19 starts) was a first-time All-Star this season, but the 33-year-old right-hander lost his last three starts for Texas. Kennedy had 16 saves in 17 opportunities for the last-place Rangers, and the 36-year-old right-hander hasn’t issued a walk in his last 11 appearances, a span of 45 batters dating to June 4.

“We feel like we made ourselves better and we’re in position where we have another starting pitcher in our rotation for next year. We’ve also made our bullpen better,” said Dave Dombrowski, Philadelphia’s president of baseball operations.

Gibson is still owed about $3.6 million of his $10 million salary for this season, and is signed for $7 million in 2022.

“Looking at our team in the division (race) this year, he’s going to help us, and he is also locked in for next year. I think he makes us better,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s a guy who can give you innings. He’s obviously been good this year, he’s an All-Star. He’s a guy who has been on our radar for a while.”

Gibson could make his Phillies debut as soon as Sunday in the series finale against the Pirates. Dombrowski said Gibson improves the rotation by adding another established starter to go with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Girardi said Kennedy would obviously pitch late innings, but said the Phillies were still talking over whether he would be the closer.

Yankees add an arm

After boosting the lineup with trades for All-Star Joey Gallo and Rizzo, the Yankees acquired Angels starter Andrew Heaney.

The Yankees got the 30-year-old lefty and cash for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels this year. He is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA in eight seasons with Miami and Los Angeles — he posted his first big league win against the Yankees in 2015.

Heaney will join a rotation that includes ace Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán.

The 25-year-old Junk was 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA at Double-A Somerset. The 24-year-old Peguero was a combined 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 21 relief appearances for High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset.