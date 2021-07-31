🔊 Listen to this

In need of a second straight ninth-inning turnaround, the RailRiders didn’t have enough left in the tank.

A night after hitting two homers in the final frame to rally past Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre couldn’t score against the basement-dwelling Mets, managing just three hits in a 6-0 loss.

Syracuse has now held the first-place RailRiders (47-25) scoreless in 17 of the last 18 innings. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the season by dominating the Mets (25-50), but they have been pesky in July, winning six of the 11 meetings this month.

On Friday night, it was the Mets jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second and never looking back.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre managed just three singles on the night — one from Donny Sands in the first inning, one from Cristian Perez in the fourth and another from Kyle Holder in the sixth.

Brandon Wagner was the RailRiders’ only baserunner in the final three innings, drawing walks in the seventh and ninth.

On Thursday, the RailRiders had no hits through seven innings and trailed 1-0 heading into the ninth before Matt Pita and Thomas Milone both left the yard for a surprising 3-1 win.

No such luck on Friday. Holder grounded out in the ninth, Perez popped up and Frederick Cuevas struck out to end the game after Wagner’s walk.

It was a tough outcome against Mets starter Jesus Reyes, who entered the night 0-8 with an ERA north of 6.00. Reyes went six innings this time, walking four and striking out three while allowing just those three singles.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre called up Josh Maciejewski from High-A Hudson Valley for his first Triple-A start of the season. He went four innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and walked five with one strikeout.

Albert Almora’ sac fly in the second got the Mets started and they made it 3-0 in the third on RBI singles by Patrick Mazeika and Cheslor Cuthbert. Travis Blankenhorn homered in the fourth to go up 4-0.

The Mets tacked on two more runs (one earned) in the sixth that were charged to reliever Reggie McClain.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will look to get back on track Saturday as the series continues at 6:35 p.m. in Syracuse. The RailRiders are looking to hold off surging Buffalo (1.5 games back) for first place in the Northeast Division.