Members of PA Accelerated, who won silver medals as the runners-up to Electric Surge, move the ball up-field during Sunday’s gold medal game.

KINGSTON — After two days of action featuring some of the best travel field hockey teams that Pennsylvania has to offer, the gold medals in the Keystone State Games stayed in Luzerne County.

Electric Surge, a team primarily based out of Kingston, put an exclamation point on what was a dominant run through the tournament with a 7-0 victory over PA Accelerated in Sunday’s gold medal game at Klassner Field.

Of the 10 teams entered into the tournament, Electric Surge was the only one to emerge from pool play with a perfect 4-0 mark, defeating Firestyx, Stix Club, Denali and PA Power in order to advance to the gold medal game.

The Surge scored 23 goals in pool play while allowing just two, with the team’s shutout in the gold medal game adding another seven goals to their overall total.

On the other side of the pool in the Commonwealth division (Electric Surge advanced out of the Keystone division), silver medalists PA Accelerated, a team based out of Cumberland County, finished their pool play with a 3-0-1 mark, with the team’s lone tie coming earlier on Sunday against Jakstyx.

The rest of the Commonwealth division was made up of teams Everest, Knights and Patriots.

PA Accelerated leaned on their defense and goalkeeping throughout the tournament, holding all four of their divisional opponents scoreless and keeping Electric Surge off the scoreboard for most of the first half before the floodgates eventually opened.

Despite a stingy effort from PA Accelerated’s goalkeeper, who was challenged all game long and saved plenty of shots, once the Surge broke through with their first goal of the afternoon, it became too much to overcome.

The tournament got underway on Saturday afternoon, with games split between Wyoming Seminary’s Klassner Field, home of the Blue Knights field hockey program, and the Seminary football stadium.