DALLAS – Logan Paczewski and Tyler McGarry won the 2021 Potentate Tournament with a 4 & 3 win over Brandon Wills and Zack Mulhern on Sunday at Irem Temple Golf Club.

The winning duo made six birdies in the championship match, including back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 to close out the match.

In the semifinals, Paczewski/McGarry defeated James Breck/John Mulhern, 3 & 1, while Wills/Mulhern downed Gary Krawetz/Martin Behm, 2-up.

Paczewski and McGarry earned the top seed with a 7-under 65 in Friday’s qualifying round. Lou Belgio and Scott Francis and Barry Wheaton shot 69 while Joe Bevevino, Joe Collini, James Breck and John Mulhern shot 70.

Wills and Mulhern were seeded seventh after carding a 1-under 71 in qualifying.

Paczewski/McGarry bagged six birdies, including on the par-3 17th hole, to clinch the semifinal win.

Paczewski and McGarry carded seven birdies in 13 holes to defeat Mike Lipski and Bob Lipski, 6 & 5, in Saturday’s opening round. They followed that up with five birdies to beat Chad Debona and Michael Wills, 4 & 3, in the quarterfinals.

Wills and Mulhern collected eight birdies in 14 holes to vanquish Kristopher Konicki and Nick Bleakley, 6-4, in Saturday’s opening round and followed that up with a 3 & 1 win over Jeff Hodorowski and Jim Fronzoni.

Flight Winners

Championship Flight B

John Thomas/James Thomas

First Flight

Mike Judge/John Lychos

Second Flight

Joe Rubbico/Rich Petrillo

Third Flight

Coray Mitchell/Jay Thomas

Fourth Flight

Dale Clouse/Wally Pilger

Fifth Flight

Jack Serafin/Jim Serafin

Sixth Flight

Tom Bednarek/Bob Michaels

Seventh Flight

Curtis Evans/Mike Boland

Eighth Flight

Phil Lipski/Ed Dorward

Ninth Flight

Mike Gurnari/Mike Gilhooley