The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pounded out 12 hits and scored a late 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday at PNC Field.

RailRiders lefty Matt Krook turned in the best start of his career, allowing just two runs on one hit in 7.0 innings while striking out 11 batters and walking one. It was the first time in his career that he lasted seven innings in an appearance, and he set a new career-high in strikeouts.

Used mostly as a relief pitcher in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Sunday’s game was the first time since June 28, 2017 that Krook more than five innings in an outing. The outing also represented his third career quality start in his 67th career game started.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the third when Ryan LaMarre hit a solo home run to left off Kutter Crawford. The blast gave SWB a 1-0 advantage and was LaMarre’s fourth round-tripper of the season.

Greg Allen doubled and scored on a LaMarre single in the fifth to put SWB up 2-0. Worcester answered back in the top of the sixth with a two-run homer from Delino DeShields to tie the game at 2-2. That was the only hit allowed by Krook in his seven frames of work.

In the top of the eighth, the Red Sox took a 3-2 lead against Nick Green when DeShields brought in a run with a ground rule double to left. But it was a short-lived lead as the RailRiders went back in front in the bottom of the eighth against former RailRider Kaleb Ort.

Brandon Wagner singled and Cristian Perez walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Jason Lopez, just promoted from Double-A on Sunday morning, doubled over Jeremy Rivera’s head in left field to score Wagner and tie the game. A wild pitch two batters later scored Perez to give SWB a 4-3 advantage.

Greg Weissert retired the WooSox in the top of the ninth to nail down the win and earn his first save of the season with the RailRiders. It was the 10th win for the RailRiders in their last at-bat this season, and their second of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Krook’s 11 strikeouts were the first time that a RailRiders pitcher has struck out double-digit batters this season. The last SWB pitcher with 11 strikeouts in a game was Michael King on August 22, 2019 against the Pawtucket Red Sox… Krook, Green and Weissert combined to strike out 15 WooSox batters, tying a single-game season high accomplished two other times.

SWB have a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Tuesday at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.